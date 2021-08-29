“Damian Lillard has one of the quickest releases in NBA”: Back when CJ McCollum complimented his Portland teammate while discussing Dame’s unique shooting techniques

Back in 2014, CJ McCollum listed out a few “Underrated Guards” in the league. Alongside naming Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry, CJ even added Damian Lillard to that list and spoke about the Blazers superstar’s shooting.

Damian Lillard is one of the top guards in the league today. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar is among the best shooters in the league. And because of his legendary talent of shooting the ball from any spot of the hardwood, Dame is heavily guarded as soon as he crosses the half-court line.

Over the course of his 9-year career, Dame Dolla has been an explosive scorer dropping 40-bombs on the toughest defenders in the league. And because of his amazing ability of handling, shooting and scoring the rock, Lillard has 6 All-Star appearances and 6 All-NBA selections.

With a career average of 24.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds on an efficient 44/37/89 shooting split, there has been virtually no defender who completely locked down Dame. Whenever Dolla knocks down any unbelievable long-distance shots, he not only leaves his opponents in awe but also has his own teammates left startled.

Also Read: When Rajon Rondo gave a hilarious response after Lakers superstar’s 53 point explosion

“There’s not a shot that Damian Lillard doesn’t like”: CJ McCollum

Back in 2014, during his 2nd season in the league, Portland combo-guard CJ McCollum was asked to mention a few “underrated guards” in the league. Alongside naming Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry, CJ even added his teammate Damian Lillard to that list.

While talking about Dame’s shooting techniques, CJ even handed his leader a few compliments. In his “The Players’ Tribune” article, McCollum expressed:





“Dame’s a dog. He’s a killer. There’s not a shot he doesn’t like. He can punch on the Big or shoot going in either direction. Late in the shot clock and at the end of games, he likes to get to that quick step-back three with the ball in his left hand. He stutters his feet, then takes one hard dribble and bounces back quick and shoots it. You know it’s coming, but there’s nothing you can do about it because he’s got unlimited range and a deadly first step. Everyone remembers last season’s (2013-14) big shot at the buzzer against Houston, but that was him all year. Dame did it against Cleveland and Detroit, too.

You want to see range? Dame has range. Watch him come off the ball screen and see the switch with five seconds on the shot clock. Through the legs. Freeze. And the Big Bang from 27 feet.

He has one of the quickest releases in NBA basketball, and it’s effortless.”

Also Read: LeBron James throws surprise party for his wife’s 35th birthday in Los Angeles