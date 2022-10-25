“Anfernee Simons is on 🔥🔥!”: LeBron James Praises Young Blazers’ Star as He Put Up 22 Points in a 3rd Quarter Flurry

Lakers’ LeBron James couldn’t help but react to Blazers’ Anfernee Simons putting on a 3rd Quarter spectacle

Just like in any other sport, there are a lot of factors that determine how a player plays on any given day in basketball as well. There could be physical, emotional, and, most importantly, mental factors.

Today it looked like Anfernee Simons had decided that he wanted to put an end to his two-game struggle streak. After shooting just 5-17 against the Suns and then 5-17 again against the Lakers, Simons decided enough was enough.

Tonight, he decided to overshadow Damian Lillard as the greatest show in Portland as he put on a 3rd Quarter spectacle. So far, Simons has 29 points in 3 quarters against the Nuggets.

Anfernee Simons through 3 Quarters: 29 Points

73% FG

7/11 3PM 22 Points and 6threes in the 3rd.

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7IwUWoHlvw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 25, 2022

22 of these 29 points came in the 3rd quarter, as he set the Moda Center on fire. Even LeBron James couldn’t help but react.

LeBron James took to Twitter to praise Anfernee Simons

LeBron James has been known to support his fellow stars and uplift the next generation(as long as they aren’t on his team). He often does so by praising them for their performances, either on media platforms, or using social media platforms.

He saw Anfernee Simons put up a miraculous show in the 3rd quarter, and couldn’t help but praise the young star.

LeBron took it to his Twitter to compliment the Blazers’ guard.

Anfernee Simmons is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2022

In his excitement, the King butchered Simons’ last name’s spelling. However, he soon realized the same and made the required changes.

*Simons. My bad bruh! Anyways you are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 25, 2022

To get such high praise from the King himself would mean a lot to any young player, and Simons would be no different.

However, the King wasn’t the only one impressed. NBA Twitter boomed with praise for the Blazers’ star.

NBA Twitter lights up with praise for Simons

Seeing a player drop 22 points in a quarter isn’t an everyday feat. Seeing them do so in 6 minutes with the efficiency Anfernee had? That is extremely rare. NBA Twitter knows the same and had to acknowledge the Blazers’ guard for the same.

The Anfurnace has been lit. Anfernee Simons scores 22 points in 8 minutes.https://t.co/csuTTuAS66 pic.twitter.com/I94V6vwAtI — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 25, 2022

Anfernee Simons on one of the craziest heaters ive seen in years holy shit — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 25, 2022

Anfernee Simons ain’t messin around right now — Steve Alexander (@docktora) October 25, 2022

He almost has more made 3’s in this 3rd quarter alone than the whole team of the lakers all season so far! Lol — Brandon Scully (@brandonscully25) October 25, 2022

Anfernee Simons in the 3rd quarter: pic.twitter.com/Ij2GyPfpfn — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) October 25, 2022

The Blazers would hope Simons keeps performing like he did today, and justify them giving him a $100 Million deal.