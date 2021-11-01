“Damian Lillard hit the shot and all I thought was, ‘Traffic is going to be so bad,’”: When a Blazers superfan botched an interview with the NBA All-Star

A Damian Lillard superfan hilariously interrupted the Blazers star when talking about his game-winner against the Houston Rockets.

Damian Lillard is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, clutch superstar the NBA has since the 21st century came around. The 6x All-Star has singlehandedly carried a mid-tier Portland TrailBlazers squad to the Playoffs every single year that he’s been in the league, not counting his rookie season.

His play in the Playoffs has been up and down over the years, with him wildly surpassing expectations in the 2014 NBA Playoffs, eliminating the Houston Rockets with Lamarcus Aldridge by his side, by hitting one of the greatest postseason shots of all time.

His play would dip as the years went, especially in the 2018 Playoffs where Jrue Holiday would lock up the Blazers All-Star. This led to Damian Lillard expanding his range to ‘Logo Lillard’ territory, leading to yet another astonishing game-winner and overall stellar play in the Playoffs for the past few years.

Damian Lillard has his interview interrupted by a Blazers superfan.

Coming back to his ‘once in a lifetime’ shot against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round in 2014, Damian Lillard took to the Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss it three years later.

Here, a Blazers superfan, who was actually in the stands when Dame hit the iconic shot against James Harden and company, is seated beside him, and hilariously answers questions on Lillard’s behalf. Perhaps one of the funniest moments would be how the fan said that all he could think about after the shot was how killer the traffic would be after the game ended.

This of course, is a merely a bit that James Corden and Damian Lillard did for a moment of hilarity. The superfan, who is indeed a Blazers fan, is actually a staff writer for the Late Late Show named, Ian Karmel.