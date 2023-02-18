Damian Lillard Wife: Decade Long Relationship and Marriage with Weber State Sweetheart Kay’la Hanson

Loyalty as a trait is something that hasn’t been associated with most NBA superstars. Be it with respect to their relationships with franchises or with individuals they are often associated with off the court.

Yet there exists someone who can consider himself to be loyal in all terms of the word. Damian Lillard. The Portland Trailblazers’ superstar point guard has been a fixture of Oregon since the day he was drafted. And it seems the same applies to his relationship/marital status too.

The Blazers guard is right up there with Bill Walton and Clyde Drexler in the conversation for the greatest Blazer of all time. Dame time and his legacy has been firmly established and Lillard is a devoted figure in Oregon basketball.

During his time there, the former Weber State star has developed from a young star into one of the men of the league. The same is also reflected in his life. Dame continued his relationship with his college sweetheart and is currently married to her.

Also read: “Damian Lillard has outperformed an entire franchise?!”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Dame Achieves Historic Feat After 33/10/12 Outing vs GSW

Damian Lillard has been dating Kay’la Hanson for around a decade.

The biggest representative of Weber State on the big stage has carried his Weber State flame for well over a decade. Lillard continued his relationship and despite the distractions of a celebrity lifestyle has stuck by his woman. The star guard tied the knot with Hanson in 2021 in a private ceremony in Chicago.

Damian Lillard has attained icon status in Portland and has grown into a family man by all means. Hanson, however, isn’t just to be known as Lillard’s wife to the wider world. Kay’la Hanson is quite the entrepreneur herself and owns a beauty salon in Oregon.

The family clearly has their roots firmly planted in the Oregon region. Their small world has expanded to that of their children too. The duo has three children of their own and is well settled in the fabric of Portland.

Hanson and Lillard have three children, including a pair of twins.

The duo has been blessed with three children. Their eldest, Damian Lillard Jr., was born in 2018, and the twins, Kali and Kalii followed in 2021.

Dame has had no previously reported relationships that were public at least. Lillard shall be linked to one city and one woman during his time in the spotlight, it would seem.

There might be a championship that goes amiss during all of this. But the laurels, the love of a city, and the stability of a solid marriage might just be worth more than that. Lillard belongs to Oregon and his family and the legacy of the man has already been built.

Also read: “Portland is Home for Me Now”: Damian Lillard Delivers an Emotional Speech After Being Honored As Blazers All-Time Leading Scorer