“Damian Lillard has outperformed an entire franchise?!”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Dame Achieves Historic Feat After 33/10/12 Outing vs GSW

Having recorded back-to-back losses, the Portland Trail Blazers were in search of a much-needed win. Hosting the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors as their 2nd of the 5-game homestand, Damian Lillard and co. had a perfect overall performance to grab their 27th victory of the 2022-2023 season.

A pretty entertaining thriller, the Blazers-Warriors bout witnessed a grand total of 11 lead changes and 11 ties. A contest that went down to the wire, concluded with Chauncey Billups’ boys clinching a 125-122 win.

GSW’s backcourt pairing of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined for 69 points. However, their performances were eclipsed by Dame’s 2nd triple-double of his career.

NBA Twitter reacts as Damian Lillard achieves incredible feat

Playing north of the 40-minute mark, the Blazers guard put up 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Damian Lillard gets his second career triple-double and a W at home 😤 pic.twitter.com/2u4SXTSRXX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 9, 2023

Further, the 6-foot-2 sharpshooter lodged his 43rd career 30-point, 10-assist performance. To put it into perspective, the 32-year-old now has more such performances than all the players in Portland Trail Blazers franchise history.

Damian Lillard recorded his 44th career 30-point, 10-assist game. That’s more than the rest of Trail Blazers history combined (43). pic.twitter.com/jpnW7ZPjsm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2023

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Dame’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

While the Blazers haven’t been fairing too well this campaign, Lillard has been exceptional.

Having been selected to his 7th All-Star Game, the 2013 Rookie of the Year has been averaging a staggering 30.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

