“Damn It Charles Barkley, You Haven’t Won A Title!”: Kendrick Perkins Defends Kevin Durant From Chuck’s ‘Malicious Attacks’

Charles Barkley is a legend in the game of basketball. A former NBA superstar, he found much success in the league. He is a former MVP and has made 11 All-Star appearances and All-NBA teams. However, the one thing that escaped him was an NBA Championship.

The Hall of Famer retired from the NBA without a ring in the year 2000, after 16 seasons in the league. Soon after his retirement, he transitioned into an analyst, working for TNT’s Inside the NBA.

As an analyst, the Round Mound of Rebound has been highly critical of certain players. Off late, one of them he has been frequently taking aim at is Kevin Durant. A superstar he accuses of ring chasing. Well, KD’s former teammate Kendrick Perkins has had enough and has called out Chuck for his unfounded criticism.

Kendrick Perkins calls out ringless Charles Barkley for criticizing Kevin Durant for chasing championships

Kevin Durant is one of the NBA’s top players. He is an amazing player, capable of taking any team to the next level. However, if there is one criticism that is consistently levied against him, it is his inability to lead a team to an NBA Championship.

That is exactly why he has been under fire ever since he moved to the Phoenix Suns. In particular, former NBA superstar, Charles Barkley has been going at KD for the trade, pointing out that he is basically ring-chasing.

Well, in spite of all the criticism, it would seem the Slim Reaper has found an ally. His former teammate, Kendrick Perkins has come to his aid and has taken aim at Sir Charles. Big Perk reminded Barkley on a recent First Take that unlike Durant he does not know what it’s like to win a championship. And, that he shouldn’t talk about ring-chasing considering he moved to Houston for the same reason.

“The only people that try to degrade someone’s championship is a person that never won a championship. Because they don’t know the journey and how it feels. And, I’m talking about former players that try to knock another player that won a championship, and they haven’t accomplished a damn thing. It makes me talk about a person like Charles Barkley, who has been going at Kevin Durant. You don’t know how it feels to win a championship because, damn it, you haven’t done it! And, damn it, you tried to go to the Houston Rockets your damn self to team up with Hakeem Olajuwon!”

Safe to say that Perkins’ critique is going to feel like a low blow for Barkley. After all, this isn’t the first, nor will it be the last time he is reminded about his lack of NBA Championships

Sir Charles is constantly being reminded that he has never won an NBA Championship

Charles Barkley is a great NBA analyst. But, when it comes to discussing winning an NBA Championship, he is always undermined. Why? Well, as he has been reminded on several occasions, Sir Charles has never won an NBA Championship. Something that the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Garnett, and more have constantly brought up.

It looks like Chuck is going to have to hold back his opinions on NBA Championships. Lest he is reprimanded yet again for commenting on the same without having won one.