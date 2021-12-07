NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Los Angeles Lakers? Boston Celtics release injury report

The Boston Celtics will most likely rest Jaylen Brown for the highly anticipated matchup against Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.

The Boston Celtics have been struggling for the past two seasons. They currently sit at the 10th spot in the eastern conference and one this pace they will barely make it to the play-in tournament. Jayson Tatum is slowly getting back to the volume scoring nights after a prolonged shooting slump.

They had a huge victory against Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night, however, they have been unable to go on a run to improve their standing so far. Building momentum has been a huge problem. The Celtics have not won more than 2 games in a row and they are in dire need of a longer streak to climb up the table.

Boston will face LA Lakers Wednesday night for the second time this season. After losing multiple stars to injuries, they finally have the entire starting lineup at their disposal. Celtics on the other will play one man down like last time.

Jaylen Brown listed questionable against Los Angeles Lakers due to hamstring strain

Jaylen Brown’s ailment was the reason behind the early playoff exit last season and a slow start this time. The all-star suffered a hamstring strain and missed 8 games in November as a result. He reaggravated it a few nights ago and remained sidelined ever since.

Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. #Lakers. #Celtics. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 6, 2021

After the practice head coach Ime Udoka engaged with the media and gave an update on Brown’s eventual return. He will be re-evaluated before the game and rest him for the night if required.

“We will see how he feels tomorrow after going harder today than he has in a while since he played in the games. And like I said big picture approach is being cautious with it and getting them back at 100, not 85.90 so it doesn’t linger. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Boston Celtics have faced a Los Angeles Lakers once this season without Jaylen Brown and blew them out by 22 points. The Lakers are no better than they were earlier this season and neither are the Celtics. They can definitely manage another night without Green in order to give him proper rest keeping the larger picture in mind.

