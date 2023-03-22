HomeSearch

“It’s the Guy LeBron James Was Scared Of!”: Kawhi Leonard Gets WARM Cheer From Fans As Clippers Host Thunder

Raahib Singh
|Published 22/03/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA. The 6ft 7″ forward has been so for quite a few years now. He’s an incredible defender, equally as impressive on the offensive end, and is excellent at what he does. He’s widely considered one of the best playoff performers for his ability to level up his game in the postseason.

While other NBA players are often seen laughing/smiling/expressing their emotions, Kawhi doesn’t. He keeps a straight face, minds his business, and plays his hardest every night. The Clippers currently sit in the 5th seed because of his brilliant showing since the start of 2023.

As Kawhi was warming up to host the Thunder tonight, he got a little extra motivation thanks to his fans in the audience.

Kawhi Leonard delivers a rare smile to kids in the crowd

During his pre-game warmup routines, Kawhi Leonard was subjected to little kids screaming his name in the crowd. Now, that is something that every superstar may have gotten used to. However, the kids then followed and said,

“Bro, it’s the guy LeBron was scared of when he was on the Spurs!” 

Apparently, this didn’t even phase Kawhi a bit.

Continuing their crusade, the kids then started chanting, “We love Kawhi!” which then got half a smile from him.

That half a smile sure would have made the kids’ day. However, what the referees did later in the game wouldn’t have made them happy.

Why was LeBron James scared of Kawhi?

During the epic 2014 battle between the Heat and the Spurs, Kawhi was the defensive specialist assigned to lock down 4x MVP LeBron James. He was doing an incredible job and managed to contain the King to 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while the Spurs took home the championship in five games.

There are clips from that series when Bron was visibly frustrated to see Kawhi returning on the court.

Leonard was brilliant at locking down the King, and for his efforts, he was awarded the Finals MVP.

