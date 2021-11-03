“It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful”: Chris Paul expresses his true emotions after passing Steve Nash to become the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history

Recording 18 assists in the Suns’ 112-100 win over the Pelicans, Chris Paul passes legend, Steve Nash, as the 3rd all-time highest assists leader in NBA history.

On Tuesday night, Chris Paul needed merely 8 assists to be the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history. And with his 18-assists performance, CP3 managed to overtake legends Mark Jackson and Steve Nash with 10,346 career assists.

Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving up two spots into 3rd on the all-time ASSISTS list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AnoAg7yYIo — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

The historic night was even better as the “Point God” was able to lead Phoenix to their 2nd consecutive win. Recording 14 points and 7 rebounds along with his 18 assists on an efficient 75% shooting from the field, the veteran guard led the Suns to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100.

Right after the game, Chris spoke about the historic milestone he had achieved. Paul expressed his true emotions:

“It’s amazing. My family is here. My dad, who put the ball in my hands when I first started. And playing against New Orleans, where it all started for me. That city will always be my family… It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful. I thank God that I still get a chance to play.”

“That’s my real brother over there man, and to see him as a head coach in the city of New Orleans, man, I’m so happy for him.”@CP3 shows love to Pelicans’ head coach Willie Green as he chats with @ALaForce pic.twitter.com/BcwKEl2nwP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Chris Paul moves up to the 3rd spot on the all-time assists list

As soon as Chris Paul moved up two spots on the all-time assists list, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

CP still going sheesh — ²³☄️ (@BronGotGame) November 3, 2021

Chris Paul trying to surpass Mark Jackson & Steve Nash in all-time assists be like: pic.twitter.com/5Bv8KMSZie — (@moc_dude) November 3, 2021

Top 5 pg all time — Anthony Edwards Burner (80-2) (@burner_edwards1) November 3, 2021

Chris is now only behind Jason Kidd (12,091) and John Stockton (15,806) on the all-time assists list. Averaging 11.8 assists this campaign, we could very well be seeing Paul move up the list before the conclusion of his career.