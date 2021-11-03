Basketball

“It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful”: Chris Paul expresses his true emotions after passing Steve Nash to become the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history

“It’s an honor, a privilege and I’m grateful”: Chris Paul expresses his true emotions after passing Steve Nash to become the 3rd highest assists leader in NBA history
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Y'all got Kyrie Irving thinking he's Morpheus!": NBA Twitter reacts to Stephon Marbury and other legends putting the Nets superstar's boycott and Instagram post on a pedestal
Next Article
"Hadn't it been for Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen would've been just another pretty good player nobody really cares about": Skip Bayless blasts Pippen over his recent remarks on MJ 
NBA Latest Post
"Hadn't it been for Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen would've been just another pretty good player nobody really cares about": Skip Bayless blasts Pippen over his recent remarks on MJ 
“Hadn’t it been for Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen would’ve been just another pretty good player nobody really cares about”: Skip Bayless blasts Pippen over his recent remarks on MJ 

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless slams Scottie Pippen over the latter’s comments on Michael Jordan.…