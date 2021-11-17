“Damn, what if I miss this free throw, they chanting MVP”: Former Laker Montrezl Harrell discusses surprising MVP chants amid him being 6th in the rankings for the 2021-22 season

Former Lakers star Montrezl Harrell gets greeted by MVP chants during his free throws and it’s getting in his head.

Montrezl Harrell might not have been the most valuable player in an NBA team a year ago. But the guy was the most efficient and dominant force off the bench. The intensity with which he plays is unmatched. But somehow he is in his third team in 3 years.

Harrell spent three years with the Los Angeles Clippers. In his final two years with the Clippers, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Earned the sixth man of the year award in 2020. But found himself in the Lakers uniform in a few months.

He wasn’t used by Lakers’ head coach Frank Vogel like he was supposed to. He had to share his bench time with Kyle Kuzma. Harrell wasn’t happy with the minimized role Vogel had for him when he was the reigning 6th man of the year.

To his luck, good or bad we’ll know as this season progresses. He found himself in the trade blocks again and landed in the capital state of Washington along with his teammates Kyle Kuzma and KCP in exchange for Russell Westbrook. But he is already making his old team miss him and his intensity.

“Montrezl Harrell for MVP” is making Trezz nervous

Harrell has found his old Clippers’ self again with the Wizards. While Vogel and Lakers are struggling to keep win-loss even, the Wizards are at the top of the Eastern Conference and Harrell has led them there. And so Trezz is getting MVP chants with his new team,

🚨 PSA to Wizards fans, Montrezl Harrell hates MVP chants at the FT line “Let me get that edge off of getting that first free throw down because it definitely plays in my head like, ‘damn, what if I miss this free throw, they chanting MVP.’ Every time I done fucking missed it.” pic.twitter.com/OODrCRRTw7 — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) November 16, 2021

Although he is getting butterflies off these chants, they are not just hollow cheers.

Updated MVP Tracker, via @bball_ref: 1.) Nikola Jokic

2.) Steph Curry

3.) Kevin Durant

4.) Jimmy Butler

5.) Montrezl Harrell

6.) Chris Paul

7.) DeMar DeRozan

8.) James Harden

9.) Rudy Gobert

10.) Giannis Antetokounmpo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2021

In 13 games he is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks in just 28 minutes. Wizards have won 10 of those 13 games.

Whatever more this season brings for Montrezl Harrell, it is sure that the man will enjoy it far better than his stint with the Lakers. And the Lakers will try to find out if their trade for Brodie with the Wizards was viable as the season progresses.