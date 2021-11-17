Basketball

“Damn, what if I miss this free throw, they chanting MVP”: Former Laker Montrezl Harrell discusses surprising MVP chants amid him being 6th in the rankings for the 2021-22 season

"Damn, what if I miss this free throw, they chanting MVP”: Former Laker Montrezl Harrell discusses surprising MVP chants amid him being 6th in the rankings for the 2021-22 season
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Lewis is a disciple of Ayrton Senna" - F1 MD Ross Brawn hails Hamilton for his monstrous Brazilian GP win
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Damn, what if I miss this free throw, they chanting MVP”: Former Laker Montrezl Harrell discusses surprising MVP chants amid him being 6th in the rankings for the 2021-22 season
“Damn, what if I miss this free throw, they chanting MVP”: Former Laker Montrezl Harrell discusses surprising MVP chants amid him being 6th in the rankings for the 2021-22 season

Former Lakers star Montrezl Harrell gets greeted by MVP chants during his free throws and…