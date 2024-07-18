Dana White Tries To Sway Shaquille O’Neal’s $1 Million Bet on The Chicago Bulls

With an estimated net worth of over $500 million, Shaquille O’Neal is looking to increase it by another $100 million. But how? In a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Diesel revealed that he was willing to bet on the Chicago Bulls for the upcoming season. The NBA veteran tried to rope in Dana White who was on the show, but the UFC head honcho tried to talk Shaq out of this ridiculous gamble.

Learning about the odds from his co-host Adam Lefkoe, Shaq was ready to bet $1 million on the Bulls in the hopes of a $100 million payout. The Hobo Master told White,

“If we bet $1 million in the Chicago Bulls, who have the worst odds to win it, we win $100 million. I’ll put in 500, you put—or I put in 250, you put in 250… I want that f**king $100 million…”

But this idea had the President of the UFC in utter disbelief, who came up with another option.

“Shaq, that’s f**king crazy. How about you put up 500 and I put up 500 and we play f**king Baccarat where we can actually win.”

The conversation quickly steered towards Shaq Fu’s fondness for Craps over Baccarat. But that is when White brought up the point that unless you’re a master at playing Craps, you cannot walk away from the table with millions of dollars in winnings.

And to make such a big gamble on the Chicago Bulls, who are actively trading away all assets to go into rebuilding mode, might not be a business-savvy move by the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Shaquille O’Neal’s crazy $1 million bet

Shaq’s bigger-than-life personality is not just a marketing gimmick of sorts. The four-time NBA champion really likes to live life on his own terms, which also means gambling away his net worth as he pleases.

A few years ago, when Diesel appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, he was asked how much he usually gambles when sitting at a table. What astonished the entire crowd and even the host was when The Big Aristotle revealed that he once bet $1 million on a single move when gambling.

To think of it, Shaq could go all in on the Chicago Bulls’ odds but given how the Bulls were and are going to be in the coming seasons, it may not be a smart move by him