“Dang, they forcing me out the NBA, and off my BlackBerry”: Jamal Crawford expresses grief over the iconic brand closing its shutters 

Ardent BlackBerry fan, Jamal Crawford expresses his displeasure in the light of the company closing its shutters.

Once upon a time, the most popular mobile handset across the globe. BlackBerry will no longer be available in the markets, marking the end of an era. The iconic brand was known for its chat features and email services. However, it failed to adapt to the changing times in the smartphone industry.

One individual who is upset with this news is NBA veteran Jamal Crawford. The former Clippers player has been using the iconic brand to date. Crawford believes it’s his loyalty towards the brand and the keypad, which prevents him from shifting to another handset.

“With my teammates I couldn’t be on the group texts.” 😂 It’s 2021 and @JCrossover is still rocking a Blackberry. pic.twitter.com/LFMkmsAJhB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 26, 2021

During a postgame show on NBA TNT, WNBA superstar Candace Parker would inquire about JC owning a BlackBerry, to which Crawford replied, “It’s the keypad.” That would have everyone in splits since the brand was no longer the popular choice of the people. The three-time 6th MOY revealed he couldn’t be on group chats with his teammates due to owning the particular brand.

Also read: “I feel we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson is”: Kendrick Perkins reminds everyone what the Warriors sniper is capable of, citing his Game Six performance in the 2016 WCF

With the BlackBerry devices to stop working from 4th January, JC expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

Jamal Crawford has a hilarious reaction for BlackBerry shutting its services.

JC has played twenty seasons in the NBA, giving a new meaning to the term 6th man. The veteran averaged 14.6 PPG coming off the bench his entire career. The 41-year was known to have one of the best handles in the NBA.

Not so long ago, it was revealed that JC uses a BlackBerry as his means to communicate. This revelation was made in a conversation with Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker on TNT, who couldn’t stop themselves from breaking into a series of laughter.

Nonetheless, Crawford had no qualms about admitting his fondness for the brand. However, with BlackBerry announcing its exit from the mobile handset industry, JC expressed his sadness on Twitter.

Dang. They forcing me out the NBA, AND off my blackberry. 🥲😂🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DJ2fCAVv8j — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 4, 2022

His tweet received some hilarious reactions.

😂😂😂 I knew something had to be going on for u to switch up to the blue bubble — I didn’t know u made that (@JakeUno) January 5, 2022

I still have one for travel. Android Blackberry works fine. — PHIL HEATH (@PHILHEATH) January 4, 2022

Evolution waits for no one 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) January 5, 2022

You should’ve been off that damn blackberry bro😂😂. Come on over to blue messaging!! — Brevin Knight (@brevinknight22) January 4, 2022

Also read: “My parents taught me the value of giving back”: Shaq became a real life Santa Claus this Christmas when he gifted Nintendo Switches, PS5s, and bikes to underprivileged kids

With the plethora of options to choose from in the market, one cannot wait to see if JC would go for an Android or IOS.