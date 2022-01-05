Basketball

“I feel we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson is”: Kendrick Perkins reminds everyone what the Warriors sniper is capable of, citing his Game Six performance in the 2016 WCF

"I feel we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson is": Kendrick Perkins reminds everyone what the Warriors sniper is capable of, citing his Game Six performance in the 2016 WCF
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I feel we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson is": Kendrick Perkins reminds everyone what the Warriors sniper is capable of, citing his Game Six performance in the 2016 WCF
“I feel we all forgot who the hell Klay Thompson is”: Kendrick Perkins reminds everyone what the Warriors sniper is capable of, citing his Game Six performance in the 2016 WCF

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was fired-up in light of the disrespect…