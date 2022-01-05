“My parents taught me the value of giving back”: Shaq became a real life Santa Claus this Christmas when he gifted Nintendo Switches, PS5s, and bikes to underprivileged kids

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal came as a blessing for many families and kids this holiday season, bearing expensive gifts like PS5s and Nintendo Switches.

Shaquille O’Neal has not played an NBA game in over a decade. The 15x all-star is still widely known because of the Inside the NBA show on TNT. Alongside, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, O’Neal blesses our TV screens every week. The friendly banter with Chuck, invaluable basketball analysis among other things has kept him relevant even today.

He won 4 championships during his time in the league and the reputation of being unguardable. No one had an answer for the 7-footer’s dominance in the paint. In addition to being a terrific basketball player, Shaq is an excellent entrepreneur. He nearly tripled his career earnings after retirement with smart investing.

Shaq says his parents taught him the value of helping those in need

Shaq recently appeared on Garyvee’s podcast where they discusses the holidays and why he felt the need to give back to the community, especially this time of the year. They also talked about Shaq-themed NFTs and his journey as an entrepreneur among other things.

The Lakers legend revealed that he donated over 1000 Switches, PS5s, Bikes to kids in McDonough Georgie elementary school. He recollected his childhood and how his parents inculcated the need to help the underprivileged.

“My father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman. They had little, but they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need. I called you to know, my friend from Nintendo Switch.

Ordered about 1000 Switches and 1000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got bikes. So you know yesterday, at this little elementary school in McDonough Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Shaq understands the kind of impact a gesture like this can have as he earns in millions and owns 100s of restaurant chains. O’Neal chose to sell affordable sneakers in Walmart as opposed to the kind of branding Nike did for other athletes at his level. It just goes to show that the Lakers legend always put Charity over making millions.

