“Dang, You Got Me Again!”: Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Reveals How Son Canon Humbles Her With Brutal Honesty

Children are known to have little to no filter, often humbling their parents with brutal honesty. Stephen Curry’s family seems to be no different as his oldest son, Canon, hasn’t been afraid to tell his mother exactly what he’s thinking.

Advertisement

According to Ayesha, her six-year-old is at a stage in his life when he won’t hesitate to hit you with his innocent bluntness. “My 6-year-old son [Canon] will humble you real fast,” Ayesha said during an interview with Haute Beauty. “He’s still at the phase of brutal, innocent honesty.” The Hall of Fame point guard’s wife even dove into one of Canon’s most savage recurring questions.

She shared how Canon would run into the kitchen and ask her if she was having another baby, adding “Your belly looks big.” The mother-of-four knows to take the fiery comments in jest, even when she’s actually been losing weight.

“I’m like, ‘No, I’m not’,” Ayesha continued, “Actually, I just lost three pounds. I don’t say it to him, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Dang, you got me again!'”

Considering the 35-year-old’s oldest, Riley, is now 12 years old, Ayesha is used to these shenanigans from her children at this point. The Curry’s also added another daughter, Ryan, before the birth of Canon, so Ayesha is no longer surprised when her son keeps her in check. However, after welcoming another son, Caius, in May, Ayesha will have to prepare to go through the whole thing again.

Ayesha Curry takes Canon’s comments in stride

Ayesha underlined how Canon has pulled out the same question on her three times now and doesn’t appear to be a dying trend. Ayesha knows the young boy has several more years of tomfoolery and pranks lined up for her in his teenage years. So for now, she doesn’t take Canon’s unintentional roasts to heart, knowing he’s just another curious child.

That curiosity stems from his incredibly social nature. Stephen Curry admitted in 2022 that Canon was his most outgoing child. “So it’s kind of funny, to see his energy in terms of, he thinks he’s the mayor of his school already and he hasn’t even shown up to campus yet.”

So, it makes sense that Ayesha doesn’t want to disregard her son’s thoughts regardless of how hilariously brutal. Instead of scolding him for what many would deem as an insult, she instead takes a much softer approach with her children. She knows these questions are not mean-spirited as her young ones are simply trying to learn more about the world.

Knowing six-year-old’s aren’t necessarily great at keeping their thoughts to themselves, Ayesha has learned to go with the flow when it comes to her son’s comments. Ayesha’s gentle response lets her children know that it’s a positive thing to want to know how the world works.