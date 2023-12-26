“Dangerous Place to Be Alone”: Bradley Beal Describes Interactions With Diana Taurasi, Reflects on Suns and Injuries

During an Andscape episode, talking about his injury woes, a dejected Bradley Beal expressed how rocky his Suns’ journey has been thus far. Beal has faced a ton of injuries before, but this season, he just can’t catch a break. Paired up with two superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns are one of the most stacked teams this season. However, due to his injury woes, the guard has had to deal with a lot of inner turmoil.

Advertisement

The dispirited scorer touched upon how the year has been “rocky” and how he had to go through a learning curve all season long. Beal called himself an “independent person” who loves to spend “solo” time. Though he enjoys time with himself, this disposition is a double-edged sword.

“It’s also been frustrating too. It’s a dangerous place to be alone a lot too cuz you are caught in your thoughts a lot. You do get in the mindset of questioning a lot,” lamented Beal.

Advertisement

Calling the brain a “powerful tool”, the frustrated guard observed the magnitude of influence this tool can exert. It can also lead to a lot of negativity. Therefore, to invoke positivity, the former Wizards All-Star takes inspiration from his faith in god and the support system around him. Reiterating that the mind is a powerful tool, the injury-riddled scorer urged others to uplift themselves by avoiding a negative frame of mind.

Since Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury share the same practice facility, during the offseason, Beal had the chance to see perpetual WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner up close. Cherishing his interactions with her, he showed admiration for Taurasi and called her a “GOAT.” He stated, “See her doing this at 40 years old is crazy, still doing it at a high level, still working out, first in the gym and last to leave, that’s something you can’t teach.”

He also reflected upon how he draws a lot of motivation from his squad and how Phoenix has supported him a lot. While he has been fighting hard through multiple rehabilitations, the Suns also desperately need his services.

Bradley Beal and the Suns need each other

After pairing up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the guard and the whole team might be dreaming of a ring. After all, he, KD, and Book are among the three best offensive minds in the league. Beal has been able to play in just six out of 29 games thus far and the team is not looking the best version of themselves.

Advertisement

He has just spent just 24 minutes on the floor alongside Durant and Booker. This is one of the reasons why the team has lost 15 and won just 14 games. They are trailing one game under 500 and the season is already one-third complete. Fans expected much better from the squad but the Big Three hasn’t even scratched the surface thus far.

However, if they do persevere through this unforgiving window, they can build something special. With three players who can explode for 30 points on any night, the chances of a resurgence look huge. Currently, the Suns fans will be praying that January is kinder to Beal and their team as a whole.