“Daniel Green fired his attorney and made his own oral argument”: Michael Jordan’s father’s alleged killer trusts instincts, appealing for retrial

Michael Jordan was a victim of gun violence when he lost his father to a murder in 1993, and the alleged killer is now firing his legal team.

The Bulls legend had a special relationship with his dad. Jordan used to call him ‘Pops.’ His father, James James R. Jordan Sr. worked as a mechanic and was very close to MJ throughout his career.

Jordan always credited his father as the reason behind his success for keeping him grounded and true to himself. The emotions poured out when Jordan won the NBA title on Father’s Day on June 16th, 1996.

He collapsed to the floor, crying after the game, as this was the first title he had won since his father’s death. Remembering everything, Jordan was overwhelmed with emotions as he missed the connection he had developed with his father.

Jordan later revealed how much he regretted and missed his father as he talked about all the experiences he had to live through without him.

“He never met my fiancée,” Jordan said emotionally. “He never got to see my kids grow up. He died in ’93. Jasmine was a year old. Marcus was 3 years old. Jeffrey was 5 years old.”

Father’s Day, 1996: Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993. “I know he’s watching. … This is for Daddy.” pic.twitter.com/kjagJO0hDL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2020

Michael Jordan rued the death of his father as the alleged killer fires his attorney

The case behind Jordan’s father’s death is still open, and there are still questions as to how exactly everything went down on that fateful night.

James Jordan was shot and killed in his car while sleeping. The car was parked at a highway rest stop, and the two identified killers were Larry Martin Demery and Daniel Andre Green.

Daniel Green claims he had no hand in the murder, but he did admit to helping clear the body, which was found 11 days after the murder, dumped over the side of a bridge.

Recently, Green had a hearing in Harnett County which could have led to a retrial, but before things could even get started, Green fired his attorney and legal team, making his own arguments.

His attorney Christine Mumma recalls the series of events. “Daniel gets nervous when we get to these critical stages in his case,” she explained. “I didn’t think he would go forward with it.

Green felt that his previous attorneys had made errors in the case, and he wanted to take legal action against them as well. “He wanted sanctions against them, and I told him our representation was to represent him post-conviction and try and get him home try and get him a new trial get his freedom,” Mumma added.

She also disagrees with Green’s decision to fire her as she felt she was working hard towards getting him the perfect situation, but he clearly didn’t have the same trust.

“I remain committed to [Green’s] case,” she would say. “I’m sorry he made the decision he made. I think it was the wrong decision.”

