“Freak!”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Owns a $130 Million Yacht, Was Once Verbally Assaulted by a Cheerleader

Shaquille O’Neal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in NBA history, faced verbal abuse in high school.

Shaquille O’Neal is, by all means, a superstar. He is easily one of the most famous athletes in the entire world. While your Stephen Currys and Kevin Durants are extremely famous in NBA world, Shaq’s popularity far exceeds that space.

He is one of the most popular athletes. Period. There is no asterisk or condition attached to that statement. O’Neal is famous even amongst non-NBA followers.

As a TV and movie personality, Shaquille O’Neal has taken his brand to a whole different level. The reason is simple, you are as relevant as you are visible. And, by all means, O’Neal is ever visible.

Having acted in Grown Ups, Uncle Drew, and Lego Movie, Shaq has been a part of really big and commercially acclaimed productions.

Celebrating 30 years since the original 1992 release, the Shaq Attaq sneakers symbolize how a man carved his way into a legend of the sport. The Reebok Shaq Attaq is now available.https://t.co/2A9q1fjFlY pic.twitter.com/gTBUH1BSLn — Foot Locker (@footlocker) September 23, 2022

In contrast to his adulthood, O’Neal wasn’t as admired as he is today. His large size brought with it discrimination. In high school, O’Neal faced a lot of verbal abuse from his peers. In Shaq Uncut, the big man remembered one such incident.

A cheerleader lashed out at Shaquille O’Neal for smiling

In high school, Shaq was already a force of nature. He was like none other. After all, there weren’t a lot of 17-year-olds who measured 7’1″ and could pull the blackboard apart.

But despite his undeniable gifts, not everyone appreciated or admired his ability and size. Instead, he faced discrimination for it.

In Shaq Uncut, Shaquille O’Neal recalled a high school game that left a deep impact on the giant. His high school coach had informed him of a rumor spreading through the crowds.

He annoyingly revealed to Shaq that the referees thought they were about to witness the biggest upset in high school basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal stayed focussed, unaffected by the jibe. He instructed his teammates to pass him the ball and then went on to dominate the game.

In his book, O’Neal revealed the reason for his aggression:

“Shaquille O’Neal was lacing up his basketball shoes when Cole High School coach Dave Madura and his assistant, Herb More, approached him. Both men were agitated. They told Shaquille about a conversation they’d had with the referee moments before.

“We just heard the funniest thing,” the official told Coach Madura. “Those guys from Southside just informed us we’re about to witness the biggest upset in high school basketball.”

O’Neal didn’t even look up. He merely nodded. In truth, Shaq didn’t need any additional motivation. Minutes earlier he had walked into the gym, ducking under the door as a pretty young cheerleader smiled at him. As Shaq grinned in return, her face contorted into a look of disgust. “Freak!”“

Shaquille O’Neal ended that game with just 3 dunks. He rammed the ball so hard into it that by the third time, it was bent out of shape.

“The first time down, he grabbed it on the block, wheeled and jammed so hard the rim bent forward. When he got it again, he slammed it with such force the rim drooped to the right. “By the third time he dunked,” More later recalled, “the rim looked like a roller coaster.” The biggest upset in high school basketball would have to wait another day.”

To know how tough it was for O’Neal, the kindness in his heart becomes even stranger. It’s almost an impossibility for him to be so generous and goofy all the time.

