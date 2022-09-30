“Malika Andrews Has Lost All of My Support”: Rachel Nichols Has NBA Twitter Feeling Divisive Over Showtime Deal

Rachel Nichols signing with Showtime has led to comparisons between her and Malika Andrews due to their feud.

Rachel Nichols was at the top of the NBA analysis world for years on end, especially from 2016 onwards when ESPN snagged her away from Turner Sports. Hosting ‘The Jump’ put her takes and journalistic view on matters within the league on the map, catapulting her into superstardom in her area of work.

However, all that would come crashing down when a phone call between Rachel Nichols and LeBron James’ advisor, Adam Mendelsohn, was leaked. In their conversation with one another, Nichols revealed that it was her job to be the sideline reporter for the NBA Finals but was pushed aside for Maria Taylor due to ESPN ‘lacking diversity’.

These comments were seen as a way to discredit the work that women of color like Malika Andrews and Maria Taylor put in to get to the position that they did.

Soon after the phone call was leaked, Nichols was removed from all programming on ESPN with her show ‘The Jump’ going off air as well. Since 2021, the NBA community has heard little to nothing from Nichols.

Also read: “Malika Andrews’ boyfriend won’t like that from Jordan Poole!”: Warriors man was aggressive off the court too during interview

NBA Twitter on the Rachel Nichols signing to Showtime.

Malika Andrews has recently been making the rounds in the news cycle due to her comments regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Her tiff with Stephen A. Smith live on air has resulted in NBA fans not exactly gelling with her at the moment.

Coinciding with the backlash that Andrews has received over the past week or so, Rachel Nichols took to her social media to announce that she will be partnering up with Showtime Basketball. She will be having segments with the likes of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and JR Smith.

NBA fans immediately took to Twitter and actually provided her with quite a bit of support. However, some fans took it a step further brough Malika Andrews into it, claiming they prefer Nichols over the former.

We prefer you over Malika! I speak for everyone when I say we are no longer watching any Malika content and only your content! — BEVERLEY FANATIC (@therealselena23) September 30, 2022

You have no idea how much we appreciate you now. @malika_andrews lost all my support. — KoolKyleG (@kgeesr) September 30, 2022

Regardless of who someone sides with, it’s great to see more women continue to get the opportunity to talk hoops in a male-dominated field of work.

Also read: “Isn’t Malika Andrews From The Bay Area?”: NBA Twitter Reacts to ESPN Reporter’s Old Clip Mocking Warriors’ Title Chances