“I Swear Im Not That Short!”: 5 ft 5″ Rachel Nichols Posts Hilarious Picture With 6 ft 10″ Kevin Durant After 31-Point Explosion

Kevin Durant is stuck in a weird place right now, isn’t he? On the one hand, he is capable of some ridiculous individual showings. However, on the other side of things, his team isn’t quite good enough at the moment to back him up.

At the end of the day, there is a reason why there are still rumors of the man wanting out of the franchise. But since he probably won’t get it right now, what he probably needs the most is a group of friends who can help him out emotionally.

And apparently, one of them is former ESPN reporter, Rachel Nichols. And it’s that friendship that showed up again, in a rather hilarious way on Instagram.

Rachel Nichols puts up a height comparison picture on Instagram

Rachel Nichols isn’t exactly a short woman.

The world’s average height of a female individual is 5’3”. And at 5’6”, Rachel Nichols is a whole 3 inches taller than that.

But when you compare that with Kevin Durant’s 6’10”, guess that just doesn’t matter.

Of course, she really is that short. But, at the end of the day, can any of the rest of us really blame her?

At the end of the day, about 90% of us aren’t even 6’5”.

Where does Rachel Nichols work now?

As you may or may not know by now, Rachel Nichols was ousted by ESPN in a humiliating way a long time ago now. But since then, has she been able to find work since then?

The answer to that question is admittedly a rather uplifting one.

A reporter of Rachel Nichols’s caliber was never going to stay without a job for a long time. And so, the woman is now working with ‘Showtime Basketball’ and will be working under the roles of a producer and a host.

As those who have seen her limitless quality in what she does, we can’t wait to see more from Rachel Nichols.

