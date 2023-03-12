“Not really. They’re not gonna save you.”: Kawhi Leonard Gives The Most Aloof Response When Asked About NBA Standings

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

We have always known that Kawhi Leonard is not one to express his emotions freely. As the Clippers gain some much-needed momentum, the 2-time champion and Finals MVP had his say on NBA Standings.

In the playoffs, no player can match the tenacity that the Terminator brings to the table. And his response to concerns surrounding the NBA standings reflects that.

To Leonard, NBA standings are minute. They may matter to players who rely on home crowds, but not to him. Put him anywhere, he will be a killer.

When asked if the NBA standings matter, Kawhi gave the most “Kawhi” response we could have expected.

“Not really. They’re not gonna save you. You still have to win games.”: Kawhi Leonard Gives Epic Response to the importance of NBA Standings

He loves to say what we think. And to a certain extent, what we can’t really vocalize. When asked the question, Leonard had this to say, “Not really. They’re not gonna save you. You still have to win games.”.

And we couldn’t have agreed more. NBA teams that are looking to make it to the playoffs should only focus on one thing, winning games. By thinking about the standings and looking at them, they aren’t going to change. You have to put in the work.

Kawhi knows this. He is focused on one thing, which is to ensure that his team is winning games. So far, so good. The Los Angeles Clippers are on a 3-game winning streak and sit in 5th place in the standings.

Does Kawhi Leonard check the NBA standings: “Not really. They’re not gonna save you. You still have to win games.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Gdk8EsbuEH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

Kawhi Leonard’s catching fire at the right time

Kawhi in his Spurs tenure was nothing short of a weapon reserved for the playoffs. As his stature has grown over the years, it is clear that he is an offensive force as well as a defensive stalwart. A rare combination and one that bodes well for the postseason.

Over the last three games, the agile forward has been in stunning form.

Kawhi in his last three games 😤 34 PTS, 10 REB, 9-20 FG

24 PTS, 12 REB, 8-15 FG

38 PTS, 4 REB, 14-22 FG Clippers have won 3 straight… pic.twitter.com/bpBCM3YTE3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2023

Tonight, he was a class apart. The right numbers and shooting them off at an incredibly efficient rate are very healthy signs for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard tonight: 38 points

4 rebounds

2 assists

64 FG%

50 3PT%

100 FT% Top 5 player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/r7XavixoN4 — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) March 11, 2023

On his day, he can stop anyone. Just ask LeBron and Giannis. So, the real question remains, how long can he sustain his form? And will the Clippers make it to the NBA Finals?

