Shaquille O’Neal’s Sensitivity Towards Criticism Has Stopped Him From Selling His ‘1000 Beats’

Shaquille O’Neal made an appearance on ‘Whozfire’, and hosted rap battles during the 1-hour episode. The Basketball Hall of Famer has become a familiar name in the music industry for his rapping and the virtue of being a DJ. However, during the dying minutes of his appearance on the same show, O’Neal also shed light on a hidden talent – music producing.

The four-time NBA champ disclosed having made 1,000 beats since 1992. But he hadn’t sold any of them because he was afraid of the criticism his work would receive.

“I’m scared… Although I use criticism to motivate me, I’m sensitive… I’m not going to beat you up but I’m just going to go next time I get in there, I’m going to just have to come with something different… I got a 1000 beats I’ve been making since ’92,” Shaq said.

Since entering the world of music, Shaq has treated enthusiasts with some impressive work. Considering that he’s been rewarded a platinum certification from the RIAA for his debut album titled “Shaq Diesel”, the beats that he’s made can be expected to be quite decent.

Additionally, it is ironic that the player-turned-analyst is scared of criticism coming his way. For the past numerous years, he has been ruthless with his feedback and strong takes. Players such as Ben Simmons and Rudy Gobert have had to bear O’Neal’s unfiltered criticism.

The former TNT pundit has often condemned Gobert for being a one-dimensional player. Attacking the Frenchman for his offensive shortcomings, Shaq has claimed that the big man is overpaid.

“If you sign a contract for [$250 million], show me you’re 250… So you got guys like him that f— the system over and they’re making all this money and they can’t f—ing play. So I don’t respect guys like that,” Shaq explained when asked why Gobert was his pick for the worst player of all time.

On the other hand, he has accused Simmons of robbing the franchises of a huge amount of money considering that he barely plays. “I’d wanna learn how you can make $80 million and play 55 games. Teach me.”

Now that everyone is made aware of the beats he has made, it’ll be interesting to see if Shaq sheds more light on the same or better yet, treats fans by releasing a few.