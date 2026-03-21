Darryn Peterson Lets His Play Do the Talking, Silences Doubters With Elite March Madness Performance

There have been doubts over whether five-star recruit Darryn Peterson will actually be a top pick in an upcoming NBA Draft, but none of it is bothering the man, who has chosen the best time possible to let his basketball action do the talking.

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Peterson, who has struggled with injuries throughout his freshman year and consequently failed to find consistency, balled his heart out against the California Baptist Lancers on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He ended with 28 points in the 68-60 win for his Kansas Jayhawks.

It was Peterson’s first NCAA game, and he caught the attention of the whole nation, something he used to shut his critics up.

Post game, during the on court interview, Peterson said, “I feel like that’s all I do. I ain’t never say much, I just hoop, and that’s been me my whole life, so I’m going to keep doing that.”

It’s the mentality of an elite basketball player, and something that will be needed to shine in the NBA. Criticism in school and college is just a fraction what he’ll get in the NBA. Even the best in history are not immune to it.

Darryn Peterson said he let his game do the talking tonight.. 28 points in his first NCAA Tournament game⤵️ “I feel like that’s all I do. I ain’t never say much, I just hoop, and that’s been me my whole life, so I’m going to keep doing that.”#kubball

(Courtesy CBS) pic.twitter.com/yjkkUmWL89 — Kole Emplit (@KoleEmplit) March 21, 2026

Peterson’s performances in high-school, particularly during his Prolific Prep days, raised eyebrows among scouts in the country. In his senior year, he averaged 30.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 7.4 apg, and 2.2 spg. He was a class apart, and was understandable chosen as a McDonald’s All-American.

That’s where his dream to reach the NBA took its course and others around him saw him as a future star.

But availability has been a constant concern for Peterson. However, he will be looking to focus more on just being out on the court and do along the likes of what he did against the Baptist Lancers. Then, he’s sure to be an asset teams will fight for.

Peterson is a complete guard, who doesn’t just add to the score box, but is also a great facilitator. At 6’5″, he can travel to the rim, hit mid-ranges, and also shoot for three.

That said, the 19-year-old has still not declared himself for the 2026 Draft, although he hasn’t ruled it out either. He could choose to spend another year in college readying himself for the NBA.