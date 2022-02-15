“I’ll travel a whole lot with my Geography degree”: When a 23-year old Michael Jordan told David Letterman what he planned to do after being a graduate, revealing his mother wanted him to have a degree

NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about his mother wanting him to complete his graduate degree on The David Letterman Show.

Many players in the NBA tend to drop out of college after being selected for pro basketball, while some of them go back to complete, others find solace earning millions through the heavy contracts. The subject is highly debatable since young athletes want to capitalize on their prime.

One such player who was able to go back and complete his education, despite being at the center of the limelight was Michael Jordan. After being selected in the NCAA All-American First Team, both his junior year and sophomore year, MJ decided to drop out of college.

However, the Bulls legend would return to complete his graduation after a gap of two years in 1986. Jordan would earn a degree in Geography from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

During a candid interview with David Letterman in 1986, a 23-year old Jordan spoke about completing his graduation and his mother playing a pivotal role in it.

Michael Jordan talks about his graduation ceremony and his plans with a degree in Geography.

His Airnesse’s competitive zeal to succeed and drive towards the game of basketball was one of a kind. However, MJ gave education equal importance too. The former ROTY would balance his NBA career with classes in the summer.

Jordan, who was on the rise to become one of the greatest basketball players in the world, sat down for a candid interview with David Letterman in 1986. A 23-year old Jordan talks about going to his graduation ceremony and the role of his mother in his education.

“Well, I have two classes to do in the summer, but I went through ceremony, they let me go through ceremony,” Jordan told Letterman.

When asked which degree did he get, MJ replied, Geography. Letterman would ask the Bulls superstar about his plans with the degree. Jordan, who had five weeks left to complete his degree, said the following.

“I’ll travel a whole lot.”

Though MJ never really needed the degree, he revealed his mother wanted him to have one.

“Well, my mother wants me to. She has a great influence in my life.”

(1:20 mark)

Jordan was the ideal sports icon, keeping a clean public image and ticking all the boxes of a perfect role model.