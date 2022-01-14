“Daryl Morey explored a De’Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons swap”: NBA insider reports movement by Sixers front office towards trading their disgruntled point guard

De’Aaron Fox could be finally on his way away from the Sacramento Kings as Daryl Morey attempts to offload Ben Simmons.

If there has been one trade saga that hasn’t quite reached the climax we expected it to reach, it’s this one. Ben Simmons has been AWOL from the Sixers and has made his intention never to play for them abundantly clear.

Simmons has been brought onto a mental health program by the Sixers front office. Meanwhile, they look to save face by trying to find a viable trade partner to give them one player with comparable value.

Ben Simmons got engaged on to British TV anchor Maya Jama last month as he stayed away from work. This Australian 25-year-old is proving to be a legend for people who shirk work.

However, this unstable equilibrium was never a situation expected to last – both parties are now getting diminishing returns for their stubborn attitudes. Ben’s future earnings are getting jeopardized as his work ethic gets questioned. He’s paying fines for his absences this season, meanwhile.

Daryl Morey could finally be caving and trading for De’Aaron Fox and sending Ben Simmons away

Yahoo! NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that the Kings and Sixers front offices have been in touch. According to the reporter, Daryl Morey is working on finally settling on a trade target at the De’Aaron Fox level.

Morey was reportedly looking for an All-NBA caliber player in exchange for his All-Star. But those prospects died an instant death 6 months ago during their exit interviews.

It remains to be seen whether Morey is able to pry another guard like Tyrese Haliburton or Buddy Hield from the Kings. The 17-27 Sacramento franchise is now no longer realistically in playoff contention. They will definitely look to retool before long.

Ben Simmons would also get his heart’s desire of playing in a pressure-free environment. He’d be their best prospect since DeMarcus Cousins back in the 2010 NBA Draft.

