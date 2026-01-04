“Davion Mitchell Always Gives Me A Hard Time”: Anthony Edwards On Getting Sleep Before Timberwolves-Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a key win over the Heat on Saturday, snapping Miami’s four-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards played a major role, scoring 33 points, and after the game, he revealed how he prepared for the tough matchup.

Advertisement

It is often difficult for players to stay focused in Miami, with so much temptation around them. After all, the city is known for its vibrant, diverse, and high-energy nightlife.

Edwards, however, makes sure to go to bed early when he is in Miami, but for an entirely different reason.

“I just try to get as much sleep as possible because Davion Mitchell always gives me a hard time,” Edwards shared with the media. “I’m going to try to get into bed around 9:30 because I know it’s going to be a long day. He’s going to chase me around, so I had to be ready.”

Davion Mitchell is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He’s always excelled at staying in front of his opponents, getting around screens, and forcing tough shots. That’s why Edwards must feel the need to take the matchup so seriously.

Anthony Edwards postgame tonight, saying that the Timberwolves actually listened to their game plan tonight and followed it instead of trying to make things “hard” on themselves. Also talked getting sleep the night before facing Davion Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/LbXpyAUcIS — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 4, 2026

Furthermore, on the front end of a road back-to-back, Edwards felt as though it was important to get more sleep. This was something he talked about wanting to improve on back in December of 2022.

Anthony Edwards said sleep has been the biggest change in his approach and effectiveness on back-to-backs (a major issue his first two seasons). He explained how he really struggles to fall asleep after game nights: “Getting into bed earlier, I feel like that’s the main thing.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 20, 2022

With a good night’s rest, Edwards was able to overcome his difficult matchup against Mitchell. He held the Heat guard to just 14 points.

After the game, Wolves coach Chris Finch sounded very satisfied with his team’s performance. “It’s exactly what we needed vs a really good team that has been playing very well and has a style of play that’s very hard to guard,” he told the media.

The win pushed the Wolves to 22-13, while the Heat fell to 19-16. The two meet again on Tuesday.

Chris Finch on the Timberwolves win vs the Heat “Its exactly what we needed vs a really good team that has been playing very well and has a style of play thats very hard to guard” pic.twitter.com/bPL1aNck7f — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 4, 2026

All in all, it seems like Edwards is making big strides toward superstardom this season. He is averaging career highs in points (29.1), field goal percentage (49%), and three point percentage (40%). Plus, it sounds like he is taking his rest and recovery seriously off the court as well.

Coming off back to back Western Conference Finals appearances, Edwards and the Wolves are close to breaking through to the Finals. Even though they are currently sixth in the West, they should be viewed as a serious title threat. At their best, they are an elite defensive team with two primary ball handlers who can each run the offense at a high level.