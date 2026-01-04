mobile app bar

“Davion Mitchell Always Gives Me A Hard Time”: Anthony Edwards On Getting Sleep Before Timberwolves-Heat

Reese Patanjo
Published

Anthony Edwards and Davion Mitchell

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a key win over the Heat on Saturday, snapping Miami’s four-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards played a major role, scoring 33 points, and after the game, he revealed how he prepared for the tough matchup.

It is often difficult for players to stay focused in Miami, with so much temptation around them. After all, the city is known for its vibrant, diverse, and high-energy nightlife.

Edwards, however, makes sure to go to bed early when he is in Miami, but for an entirely different reason.

“I just try to get as much sleep as possible because Davion Mitchell always gives me a hard time,” Edwards shared with the media. “I’m going to try to get into bed around 9:30 because I know it’s going to be a long day. He’s going to chase me around, so I had to be ready.”

Davion Mitchell is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He’s always excelled at staying in front of his opponents, getting around screens, and forcing tough shots. That’s why Edwards must feel the need to take the matchup so seriously. 

Furthermore, on the front end of a road back-to-back, Edwards felt as though it was important to get more sleep. This was something he talked about wanting to improve on back in December of 2022. 

With a good night’s rest, Edwards was able to overcome his difficult matchup against Mitchell. He held the Heat guard to just 14 points. 

After the game, Wolves coach Chris Finch sounded very satisfied with his team’s performance. “It’s exactly what we needed vs a really good team that has been playing very well and has a style of play that’s very hard to guard,” he told the media. 

The win pushed the Wolves to 22-13, while the Heat fell to 19-16. The two meet again on Tuesday. 

All in all, it seems like Edwards is making big strides toward superstardom this season. He is averaging career highs in points (29.1), field goal percentage (49%), and three point percentage (40%). Plus, it sounds like he is taking his rest and recovery seriously off the court as well.

Coming off back to back Western Conference Finals appearances, Edwards and the Wolves are close to breaking through to the Finals. Even though they are currently sixth in the West, they should be viewed as a serious title threat. At their best, they are an elite defensive team with two primary ball handlers who can each run the offense at a high level.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Reese Patanjo

