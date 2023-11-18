“Balance, Balance, Balance”: Victor Wembanyama Receives Priceless Advice from Gregg Popovich Amidst Spurs’ Loss to the Kings

The San Antonio Spurs recorded their 7th consecutive loss of the season yesterday against the Sacramento Kings during an In-Season Tournament matchup. However, Victor Wembanyama continued to shine as he almost scored a 30-point double-double against the Kings despite the loss. A clip of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich relaying some crucial advice to the youngster recently gained traction on social media, which proved why Wemby is making such rapid progress.

The first-overall pick from this year’s draft is seemingly living up to his expectations as a player. Wembanyama scored 27 points and 9 rebounds in this game while having a 46.2 percent field goal percentage in his 30 minutes on the court. His current average bolsters his head-to-head competition with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren for the ROTY battle.

Wemby is also receiving some valuable mentorship from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who is constantly monitoring and advising the French prodigy on his plays on the court. This clip uploaded by X user Wemby Muse of Coach Pop advising Wemby on keeping his balance and improving his shots recently made its way to NBA Twitter.

In the clip, Coach Pop can be seen telling Wemby to check his balance on the court. The mic’ed up veteran coach can be heard saying, “Let’s go. 1,2,3, defense. Balance, balance, balance on everything.”

The video then cuts to Wemby trying to shoot a jumper but failing to grab the rebound and then trying the shot again in vain. Observing this, Coach Pop had advice ready for the 19-year-old, where he appears to be saying, “You always don’t have to get into the air and go right to the rim. If you are a little off balance then you come down with that thing nice and wide and then go back up.”

As many experts in the NBA say, Wemby is still like an unpolished diamond, waiting to be crafted into a finished product. Under the tutelage of Coach Popovich, the French star is expected to explore his true potential in the league.

Victor Wembanyama is following the right trajectory despite the Spurs’ consecutive losses

Despite consecutive losses with his team, Victor Wembanyama has maintained his form and showed up to perform every time he’s called upon. The 19-year-old is impressing everyone in the league with his array of shots and gravity-defying alley-oop dunks. However, the Spurs’ current record does not seem to disappoint the Frenchman much. In fact, he is ready to be patient and work harder to get back in the competition.

Reflecting on this latest defeat against the Kings, Wemby said, “All of us we know we’re on a good path. Of course, it’s hard to be patient sometimes, but it’s an everyday fight. I know that the end of the season will not look like the beginning of the season.”

The Spurs are currently 3-9 for the regular season and have fallen 0-3 in the group stage of the In-Season tournament. This effectively makes them ineligible to run for the knockout rounds scheduled next.