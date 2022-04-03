“WE MAKING IT TO THE PLAYOFFS!!!”: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green go ABSOLUTELY BONKERS as the Warriors end their 2 year playoff drought

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green react as they clinch a playoff spot after incredible win vs Jazz

The Warriors may not be rolling right now, but the team is going to be in some really high spirits right now.

First off, they capped off an incredible 21-point-comeback against the Jazz, where Klay Thompson had an incredible 36 points on 50% shooting, and 47.1% from beyond the arc. And by the way, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and even Andrew Wiggins were pretty darn good too.

But, just a tad bit more importantly here, Stephen Curry’s team has finally managed to end a two-year drought. Ladies and gentlemen, the Dubs are headed to the playoffs!

It’s been a long arduous journey which was only further exaggerated by the success Golden State had prior to this drought. But now, we will finally get to see Steph, Klay, and Draymond in the postseason again. And for those screaming that Curry is still injured, there’s nothing to worry about. He’ll be back by the time the playoffs roll around, easy.

For now though, the team is understandably just living in the moment.

How do we know that? Well, how about we show you?

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green scream as the Warriors finally make it to the playoffs again

These two players (along with Klay, of course) will do absolutely anything to win. So, when they finally made the postseason again, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were hardly calm about it. And thank god for cameras because we have the two clips for you to see right here.

Playoffs, baby. We’re right back at it. pic.twitter.com/hqFAxwHyGu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 3, 2022

Say what you want to about this team. While the previous two postseasons were definitely fun, the playoffs don’t feel like the playoffs without the Dubs.

But how far will they go? How much noise will they make? Will they even make it to the conference finals?

We don’t know, but we’ll gladly wait and watch it all unfold.

