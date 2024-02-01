Day After ‘Betraying’ Patrick Mahomes, ESPN Airs Footage of Stephen Curry Reacting to 2x SuperBowl Champ’s Highlights

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have now progressed to the Super Bowl for the third time and will face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. In an old footage of Stephen Curry, aired on ESPN, the veteran Warriors superstar was impressed after watching a clip of the Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes playing basketball in high school. As strange of crossover as it may sound, this is indeed true, which has got fans across the internet debating on their favorite players.

In the video uploaded by ‘Oh No He Didn’t‘ on X, Curry was particularly impressed by the fluidity and the ability to create spaces as a point guard for Mahomes. However, the Warriors star figured that Mahomes seemed afraid to go against big men on the floor, which is seldom the case for the quarterback when he plays football on the field.

“He’s pretty well rounded, even though the jumper needs more work,” said Stephen Curry.

Speaking highly of the NFL legend, Curry pointed out how the high school Mahomes could have improved his jump shots, which is critical and solid advice from one of the best shooters in the world. As a point guard, Mahomes would have to focus more on playing in the wings, which is where most guards focus their play in today’s NBA.

“It goes in! It does not always have to be pretty, I’m always not gonna shoot like Steph,” said Mahomes in a clip defending his basketball skills after Stephen Curry’s comments. Many even claim Mahomes to be the likeness of Curry in the NFL, being a 2x Superbowl champion between 2019 and 2023. Furthermore, during these years, Mahomes has consequently made it to the Super Bowl since 2020, which explains the comparisons to Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry betrays ‘friend’ Patrick Mahomes by showing allegiance to the San Francisco 49ers

Stephen Curry loves watching football and is good friends with the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In fact, perhaps Curry even knows the comparisons that are present between him and Mahomes and the various discourses or debates calling Mahomes the ‘Curry of the NFL’ by the fans. However, seems like Curry would rather support rival San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl than support his friend’s team.

Perhaps, despite being a friend, Steph’s allegiance always sticks to the Bay area, which clearly shows his love for the franchise and fans, whenever it comes to winning such big titles and bringing them back to cities in the ‘Golden State.’ And as he said, for him, it’s a win-win situation, as he would love his friend to lift the trophy once again.