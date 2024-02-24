Patrick Beverley Net Worth: How Much Is the Bucks Guard Worth in 2024?

Feb 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Unafraid of talking trash and getting in the opposition’s face, Patrick Beverley has been one of the best defensive guards in the league for a decade or so. He began his NBA career at the age of 25 and has been a consistent performer since then. He began the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers but is currently with the Milwaukee Bucks. Considering his solid impact on some of the best teams in the league, one may wonder about his net worth.

Patrick Beverley Net Worth $13 Million Born 1988 Age 35 Position Point Guard Team Milwaukee Bucks Nationality US Citizen Marital Status Not Married

Early Life/School/ College

Patrick Beverley was born in Chicago on July 12, 1988. He was brought up in West Garfield Park, located on the West Side of Chicago. After initially studying at Waubonsie Valley High School, he transferred to John Marshall Metropolitan High School. During his high school days at John Marshall, Pat Bev was one of the top players and racked up 37.3 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 8 steals per game.

His Marshall squad even defeated future Bulls icon Derrick Rose and his Simeon squad by 20 points. However, eventual champions Simeon and Rose had their revenge during the state tournament as they won by 23 points. After a riveting high-school career, Beverley turned up for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA scene.

He had two incredible seasons for the Razorbacks, figuring in the 12-13 points, 4-6 rebounds, 2-3 assists, and more than 1 steals per game range. In his third year in college, he was suspended after turning in an academic paper that he didn’t write. Therefore, he had to continue his career outside of the USA.

Overseas Career

To begin his overseas career during the 2008-09 window, Beverley signed a one-year, six-figure deal with Ukrainian Basketball League squad Dnipro. He was the league’s All-Star and won the Slam Dunk contest as well. In the 2009 draft, the John Marshall standout was selected at #42 overall in the second round by the Lakers who traded him to the Miami Heat. However, Beverley was unable to make the roster cut and spent more than three years overseas.

After failing to make the Heat squad, he turned up for Greece’s Olympiacos. Although the team achieved a lot of success, his numbers were down. Therefore, for the 2011-12 season, he signed with Russia’s Spartak St. Petersburg.

He won the 2012 EuroCup MVP for his incredible two-way performances. This was a transformative stint for the defensive dynamo but despite immense individual success, the guard was craving for an NBA stint.

NBA career

In 2013, his dream of playing in the NBA came true via the Houston Rockets. He spent his first five seasons with the Rockets during the James Harden era and was their key piece defensively. Then he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he found immense success during the 2017-18 season, putting up a career-high 12.2 points and 1.7 steals per game.

After four seasons with the Clippers, he was traded to the Timberwolves and since then he has played for four different teams. After beginning the 2023-24 season with the 76ers, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks before the trade deadline. In his NBA career, he made the 2017 All-NBA First Defensive Team, two All-NBA Defensive teams, and won the NBA Hustle Award in 2017.

NBA Earnings

Patrick Beverley has earned $82,027,846 throughout his NBA career. He is currently on a one-year, $3,196,448 deal and will be an Unrestricted Free Agent next summer.

Net Worth

Patrick Beverley has a net worth of $13 million in 2024, per reports.

Podcast

Patrick Beverley has a podcast named The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, powered by Barstool Sports.

FAQs

How many rings does Patrick Beverley have?

Patrick Beverley is yet to win a ring.

How many teams has Patrick Beverley played for?

Patrick Beverley has played for 7 different teams.

Has Patrick Beverley ever had a triple-double?

Patrick Beverley has 0 triple-doubles in his career.

Who was Patrick Beverley traded for?

Philadelphia 76ers traded Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne.