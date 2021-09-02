“Klay Thompson is the Fisherman, he’s got that catch and release!”: When Charles Barkley gave the Warriors’ star a nickname after his Game 6 WCF performance against OKC in 2016

NBA Analyst Charles Barkley nicknamed Klay Thompson ‘The Fisherman’ after his mind-blowing Game 6 performance against OKC in the 2016 WCF

The NBA playoffs are the best time in the NBA season. They show us who’s the best of the best, and where players prove their mettle. The 2016 NBA playoffs were one of the best ones in recent times. We had two big 3-1 comeback stories, at the highest possible stages.

Also Read: “Did LaMelo Ball really get Ana Montana pregnant?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after 32-year-old Instagram model claims the Hornets ROTY to be the father of her unborn child

The Golden State Warriors, led by the first-ever unanimous MVP Stephen Curry faced off Kevin Durant and his OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. After a dominant 73-9 regular season, things were not going well for the defending champions. After the Thunder took an early 3-1 lead, the Warriors had their work cut out for them. Curry scored 31 points in Game 5, and made sure the Warriors held on. However, Game 6 was the birth of ‘Game 6’ Klay Thompson.

When Charles Barkley nicknamed ‘Game 6’ Klay Thompson as ‘The Fisherman’

When one thinks of Golden State Warriors and Game 6, Stephen Curry is not the first name that comes to mind. It is Klay Thompson. The sharpshooter has made a reputation for being an ice-cold killer in the toughest situations and guides his team to force a Game 7. It all started on 28th May 2016, when Klay gave us one of the most iconic Game 6 performances in NBA History. Facing elimination, in a Conference Finals game in the opponent’s home court, Klay led the Dubs to a 108-101 win, to force a Game 7.

Klay Thompson scored 41 points in 40 minutes, making an NBA record 11 threes en-route the same. As the game was coming to an end, Charles Barkley tried giving Klay Thompson a new nickname: ‘The Fisherman’.

Barkley said, “What do you think about Klay Thompson nicknamed ‘The Fisherman’ ’cause he got catch and release.”

Chuck’s own fellow broadcasters couldn’t help but laugh and mock the name.

Also Read: “Kevin Love do have some pretty eyes”: Charles Barkley declares his man-crush on the former NBA champion

NBA Twitter couldn’t stop laughing about the same as well.

LMAOOOOO Chuck tried to nickname Klay “The Fisherman” bc it’s catch & release….. TEARS 😂😂😂 — marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) May 29, 2016

The Fisherman (Catch and Release) is such an awful nickname for Klay Thompson by Charles Barkley that it’s going to stick. — RealGM (@RealGM) May 29, 2016

While The Fisherman didn’t stick, that game did get Klay a new nickname. Game 6 Klay is one of the most dangerous basketball players known to mankind, and one must try and avoid any contact with the same, especially if you’re not on his side.