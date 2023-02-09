“New NBA All-Time Leading Scorer LeBron James”: Magic Johnson Claims Lakers Star’s Special Night Was Breathtakingly Beautiful

Magic Johnson is one of the biggest names in the Lakers franchise’s history. He is a loyal former player and a big supporter and therefore also a big critic of the team. Therefore, needless to say, all of the Lakers’ records hold a special place in Johnson’s heart.

However, LeBron James crossing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was all the more special for him. After all, Magic was there when Kareem broke Wilt’s record in 1984.

Johnson later took to his Twitter to praise LeBron for the extraordinary achievement. But Magic Johnson also took out the time to appreciate the entire night and the energy on display at the arena.

Magic Johnson impressed with the energy on LeBron’s special night

Magic Johnson was in attendance when LeBron James took on Kareem’s former record. The Lakers legend enjoyed on the sidelines alongside a plethora of stars. The night must have left quite an impression on him because he wrote lengthy tweets to summarise it.

Johnson began by saying how incredible it was to watch LeBron James cross the 38,387 points point. Post which, Magic named all the greats that were also in attendance other than him. He finally ended his tribute by observing how special the moment had been.

Magic Johnson: “Last night was absolutely incredible! To have NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, LeBron’s mother Gloria James, wife Savannah James, kids Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri; media outlets from around the country, former Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, AC Green, Michael Cooper, Kurt Rambis, Bob McAdoo, Mychal Thompson, Robert Horry; celebrities and stars like Denzel Washington, LL Cool J, Usher, Bad Bunny, Dyan Cannon, John McEnroe, former NBA players Dwyane Wade and Richard Jefferson, former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Rodney Peete, a host of current NFL guys, and so many more, it made the tribute to the new NBA All-Time Leading Scorer LeBron James so awesome and special that we all walked away saying WOW.”

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

LeBron James on his way to 40,000 points?

Now that LeBron has broken the all-time scoring record, it’s likely he is going for the 40,000-point tally. This number is extra special because no player in history has ever achieved it. With Kareem out of the way, this is naturally the next milestone for LeBron.

And in all fairness, it hardly seems like a difficult thing for James. After all, it’s just 1610 points. With his current average in mind, it should hardly take him another 54 games. So, he would likely reach the 40,000 point next season.

