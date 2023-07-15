Days After Kevin Durant’s ‘Offense Wins Championship’ Twitter Take, JJ Redick Breaks Down Winning in Current Day NBA: “There’s Some Truth in What KD Had to Say”

In a recent episode of JJ Redick’s popular podcast, “Old Man and the Three,” the former NBA player delved into an intriguing discussion about what it takes to win in the modern NBA. The conversation was sparked by Kevin Durant‘s thought-provoking tweet proclaiming that offense wins championships. Little did Redick know that this seemingly innocuous social media post would set off a chain reaction of debates and conversations within the basketball community.

Initially, Redick and his guest, Gabe Vincent, were analyzing Jimmy Butler’s remarkable playoff performance against Jrue Holiday when the topic shifted toward the broader concept of winning in today’s NBA. Redick expressed his belief that historically, a top-10 defense was a prerequisite for teams to make it to the finals and secure a championship. However, he acknowledged that recent years have seen a departure from this trend.

Kevin Durant’s Tweet Sparks Conversation about Winning in Today’s NBA

A few days back, Kevin Durant took to Twitter to express his opinions. His tweet sparked widespread discussion and debate among fans, players, and analysts alike, further fueling the conversation about the role of offense in winning championships.

Redick’s insightful analysis highlights the shifting dynamics in the league and how teams must adapt their strategies to achieve success. He acknowledges the importance of offense, emphasizing that in today’s NBA, it is crucial to have a well-rounded offensive unit and generate good looks consistently.

“The adage maybe had some truth to it at least a kernel of truth in prior generations of the NBA,” Redick admitted. “I think the reality is right now you either need superhuman performances from your top players or you need an unstoppable offense to really win a championship.”

“So I think there’s some truth to what KD had to say in terms of offense wins championships.”

Redick also points out that the game has become more focused on exploiting defensive weaknesses and ignoring certain players on offense, further emphasizing the need for offensive prowess.

The Denver Nuggets’ Defensive Outlier

However, it is important to note that there is a recent outlier that challenges the conventional wisdom of relying solely on defense to win titles. The Denver Nuggets, despite ranking 15th in overall defensive rating during the 2022-23 season, managed to clinch the championship. Led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets showcased an unstoppable offense that overwhelmed their opponents. With a combination of individual brilliance and exceptional teamwork, they defied expectations and proved that offensive firepower can indeed be the key to championship glory.

The Nuggets’ success serves as a testament to the evolving nature of the game and the need for teams to adapt their strategies. While defense remains crucial, it is no longer the sole determining factor in a team’s championship aspirations. The league’s rule changes, which have favored offense and increased scoring opportunities, also play a role in this shift.