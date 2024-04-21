“F**k Trae Young”: Knicks Fans Can’t Help But Bring Up Hawks Star Despite Their Series Being Against Joel Embiid’s 76ers

May 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts against the New York Knicks during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been almost three years since the infamous first-round series between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks took place, and Trae Young still doesn’t seem to be off the hook for Knicks fans. After Jalen Brunson and Co.’s Game 1 win against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, fans interestingly celebrated the victory with “f**k Trae Young” chants.

Advertisement

The fans of the New York Knicks were overwhelmed after defeating Joel Embiid and co. in Game 1 of the series despite Julius Randle being sidelined. To express their excitement, all supporters gathered outside Madison Square Garden and began chanting “f**k Trae Young” in the memory of a moment from three years ago.

New York seems to have developed somewhat of a hatred for Trae Young after the 2021 playoffs. Throughout the Hawks-Knicks series, the point guard was portrayed as the villain for his interactions with the crowd at the Mecca of Basketball. Apart from being spat on and constantly berated, the infamous chant – “f**k Trae Young” – was used frequently. However, despite all the mockery, Ice Trae carried the Hawks on his back, averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists per game (from StatMuse), and led his side to an impressive 4-1 series win.

Over the past three years, New York sports enthusiasts haven’t missed any opportunity to erupt in the same chants. And it’s not just related to basketball games. No, leagues such as the MLB have seen this chant as well.

It almost seems as though New York fans use this disrespectful chant for a joyous occasion. While the NSFW chants may not be the most appreciated by those who don’t take part, it is understandable why fans are happy. Tom Thibodeau’s boys put up a brilliant performance in Game 1, to clinch a 111-104 victory. Despite his squad missing Julius Randle, Joel Embiid was successfully prevented from going off on a scoring rampage.

Taking a 1-0 lead in the series will be of tantamount importance to the Knicks. However, the team must be well aware that Nick Nurse’s boys will aim to retaliate with all guns blazing. Nevertheless, several more “f**k Trae Young” chants can be expected if the Knicks keep winning.