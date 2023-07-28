Days After Ridiculing Dennis Rodman, Comedian Takes a Brutal Dig at Ja Morant With ‘Middle-Class Home’ Jibe: “Thug Level”

Team Giannis guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball during the first half against Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent interview on VladTV, comedian/actor Aries Spears spoke about Ja Morant’s recent gun-slinging controversy. The same interview saw Spears ridicule Dennis Rodman’s recent take on Larry Bird. Spears claimed that Morant was determined to “show off” on Instagram, something that is common among his generation.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ star was suspended for 25 games by the NBA after showing off a handgun in an Instagram video. This was the second similar incident in a matter of months. Morant was initially suspended for 8 games but the league was forced to take exemplary action when the second incident occurred.

Aries Spears Claims Ja Morant Wanted to Show His “Thug Level”

Spears attempted to explain his take on the entire Morant incident. He initially talked about how the 23-year-old was part of a generation that wanted to show their “thug level” on Instagram. Aries initially thought that Morant was involved in what he called some “thug s**t.”

However, the comedian claimed that he later found out Morant belonged to a good middle-class family. He concluded by saying that it was his immediate environment which resulted in him wanting to show off:

“Everybody wanna show out for the gram, and due to this day and age, you show your thug level. I don’t know too much about him, but I perceived that he was on some thug s**t. But then everyone told me that he comes from a great middle-class home and wears leather moccasins with no socks. But then when you come from that environment you can’t wait to show off.”

Of course, things did not end well for the Grizzlies’ star. He will be missing his team’s start to the season next term. The 23-year-old is expected to be the future of the franchise and fans will be hoping that he can make a strong return to the NBA.

Morant to Miss Start of New Season for Memphis Grizzlies

It will be fair to say that Ja Morant needs an abrupt change in attitude in order to make a strong return. His public statement was aimed at taking responsibility. However, fans will be concerned as Morant had made similar claims in the aftermath of the 1st incident.

Regardless, the Grizzlies’ superstar is understood to have already suffered losses of worth around $50 million. In such a scenario, those around him will be quick to point out that Morant is under threat of throwing away an utterly promising career.

Morant will miss the first 25 games of the new season and will be majorly missed by his teammates. The Grizzlies have a strong young core and will be hoping for a big season next term. For that, they need their biggest star available, fit, and firing.