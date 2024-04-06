Joel Embiid’s Knee Concerns Leave His Status vs Grizzlies Uncertain

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a three-game winning streak as they near the end of another injury-riddled season. The Philadelphia side will be facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies next in an attempt to climb up from their eight spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, Joel Embiid’s return after a prolonged hiatus has not guaranteed his availability in the last few games of the season.

Advertisement

Unlike their previous contest against the Miami Heat, Philly ‘might’ be without their leader, Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP has been listed as “questionable” for the 76ers’ upcoming road game against the Grizzlies, as the Sixers’ latest injury report highlights “left knee” concerns for Embiid. The veteran center is evidently still recovering from his meniscus injury. As the postseason approaches, the 76ers will be cautious about rushing Embiid into extensive gametime.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia 76ers might also miss out on other players, as Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee contusion), and Mo Bamba (illness) are all listed as “questionable” against the Grizzlies. As of now, only two 76ers players are sure to miss the contest, with De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) listed as “out” for the game tonight at FedExForum. If Embiid does play against the Grizzlies, his minutes could likely be restricted to avoid further injuries.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers’ struggles continue

Joel Embiid has struggled quite a bit this season. The reigning MVP has only managed to tally 36 appearances this season, while continuing his MVP-like form, averaging a monstrous 34.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 52.8% shooting.

Embiid continues to battle injury issues. This isn’t something new for Embiid, as the 76ers big man has been ‘injury prone’ throughout his career. In fact, in his eight seasons in the NBA, Embiid has managed to only post two seasons where he played 66 games or more.

As for the Philadelphia 76ers, they currently sit at the 8th spot in the East, with a record of 42-35. The 76ers seem to be locked in for a play-in spot in the East, with chances of them making a top-six seed becoming more and more unlikely as the regular season comes to an end.