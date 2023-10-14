Days After Shilo And Shedeur Challenged Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce To 2v2, Deion Sanders Gives Sons Harsh Reality Check

Deion Sander’s sons, Sheduer and Shilo Sanders recently challenged Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to a game of two versus two. This happened when KG and Pierce came through the Colorado practice facility to meet Coach Prime. The two co-hosts for KG Certified were quick to shoot down the challenge, as they didn’t even believe the two college stars could pose a challenge.

Deion Sanders had to quickly step in, to remind his boys about the Celtics duo. Sanders told his son, Shilo, that they didn’t want to smoke with the two Champions as they weren’t going to play nice. Sanders even gave Shilo a life-coming full circle moment in front of the two Celtic greats.

Deion Sanders warns his sons

Deion Sanders recently had Hall Of Fame guests. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce came through to visit Coach Prime himself before the big game against Stanford. Sanders, now the coach of The Colorado Buffaloes, was hyped to have the two NBA greats on the sidelines. While Garnett and Pierce were at the facility, Shilo Sanders challenged the two NBA greats to a game of 2v2 basketball. Siloh was quickly shut down by Garnett, as to The Ticket, it wasn’t even a competition.

Even Coach Sanders explained to his son, ” You know these are legends right? You and Sheduer gonna argue. They were nasty. They weren’t friendly ball players. Shilo, the game didn’t dictate how nasty they were…….Shilo, they were nasty. They didn’t just play the game, they were trying to hurt you too. They were trying to embarrass you, and talk to you and make you feel bad about your life.”

Even Paul Pierce had to remind the young buck that “We were bullies “. But Shilo clapped back telling his father “But when I do that before the game, it’s a problem though. When I do that it’s a problem.”

The Celtics legends weren’t joking. In a real 2v2 match-up, there is no chance. Kevin Garnett would be unguardable in the post due to the height difference. Also, any athletic advantage would be taken away due to Garrett’s reach advantage. Adding to the fact that Pierce can shoot the lights out still, no one sees how this competition stays competitive for long.

‘The Ticket’ and ‘The Truth’ are still in shape

The days of the Celtics super team are long gone. Though the Championship winning team of ’08 is still keeping in shape. Paul Pierce is often seen working out in the Celtics facility. Whether it’s the weight room or shooting drills, Pierce can often be seen working out beside Tatum and Brown.

Kevin Garnett, on the other hand, is visibly in shape. The slender legend of Minnesota is still quite lanky and athletic even though he is now in his mid-forties.