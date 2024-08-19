Fans Compare Caitlin Clark to Taylor Swift as Indiana Fever Star Attends Colts Preseason Game

After Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever delivered a stellar performance against the Phoenix Mercury, the WNBA star and her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant with the Indiana Pacers showed up at Lucas Oil Stadium to cheer for the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on August 16.

Clark and McCaffery’s presence at the NFL game sent media and fans into a frenzy. Fans jumped to compare Clark to pop sensation Taylor Swift, who made waves with her NFL game appearances to root for her boyfriend and Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

While some fans made the comparison with Swift on a positive note, there was a section of people who didn’t shy away from making critical comments.

One fan saw Clark as a refreshing presence in the NFL scene, who could bring a similar level of buzz to the games as Taylor did:

Caitlin Clark shines on & off the court! After dominating the Phoenix Mercury, she traded the basketball court for the gridiron, cheering on her boyfriend Connor McCaffery (Pacers assistant) at the Colts game. Is she the next Taylor Swift? Fans are buzzing! pic.twitter.com/0vqwozaFdZ — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 19, 2024

Clark fans were also overjoyed to see her on the sidelines, with one even saying they would pick the basketball star over the pop star any day.

While a different fan did not have a problem with the celebrity-related hype at NFL games but personally liked having Clark around:

While some fans were way too quick to jump on the Taylor Swift hate train, Clark herself jams to Swift’s tracks from time to time.

Is WNBA star Caitlin Clark a Swiftie?

Four months back, an old video surfaced on X, featuring Caitlin Clark grooving to Taylor Swift’s hit “You Belong With Me” while warming up. Naturally, as the clip started doing rounds on the internet, Swifties who are also Caitlin’s fans were over the moon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahoo Sports (@yahoosports)

At the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark previously clarified that she is not a Swiftie but she does appreciate the pop icon’s music and how Taylor “is the girl.”

Speaking of which, despite their different domains, Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift both hold sway in popular culture. Clark, a WNBA prodigy has boosted viewership and jersey sales for the league, and Swift has been busy boosting entire economies through her record-busting Eras Tours.