Dealing with a Left Middle Finger Injury, Anthony Edwards’ Availability vs Pistons Revealed

Mar 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks down to the court during free throws against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

In their latest fixture, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110. They have now won five out of their last six games and are currently third in the Western Conference. In the win against the Warriors, two-way guard Anthony Edwards put up 23 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in his 38 minutes on the floor despite a middle finger injury on his left hand.

Edwards had injured the finger during his famous ‘Dunk of the Year’ candidate slam over the Utah Jazz’s John Collins. Despite figuring on the Wolves’ injury list for three straight games, he is yet to miss a game due to the left middle finger injury. So, what is his status for the upcoming tilt against the Detroit Pistons?

For the fourth straight game, Edwards has been listed as ‘Questionable’ due to his left middle finger sprain/dislocation in the Wolves’ official injury report. Apart from the 22-year-old, Rudy Gobert also continues to feature as ‘Questionable’ due to a left rib sprain. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled ‘Out’ for the contest tonight at Target Center.

Considering that the Wolves are going to play against one of the worst teams in the league in the Detroit Pistons, Edwards may be rested for the tilt. The guard has only missed three games thus far and deserves some rest before the upcoming playoffs, which won’t be a walk in the park with the way the Western teams are playing right now.

Will the Minnesota Timberwolves finish at the top?

The Denver Nuggets are on course to finish as the #1 Western Conference team for the second straight season. The Nuggets, the Thunder, and the Timberwolves have been in a dogfight for the top seed throughout the season. For the Wolves, the charge did take a major hit when their top-notch scorer, rebounder, and defender, Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out for multiple weeks. When he went out, the team did suffer a temporary jolt, which was enough to give Nuggets and Thunder some cushion.

The trouble in the West isn’t limited to just a heated race at the top. The first round itself will be a Herculean hurdle, considering teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Kings, and the Suns can end up against the top seeds in the first round. With such a star-studded field, the Wolves will be tested from the jump. Therefore, they will be eagerly waiting for Towns’ updated injury status, which will be revealed in a couple of weeks. They need their full firepower to tackle the Wild Wild West.