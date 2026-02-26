“Trying to Make Me Clint Capela”: Deandre Ayton Voices His Frustration With the Lakers

The Lakers lost for the third time in four games last night, and it was a particularly brutal one. L.A. led the Magic at home by 12 early in the second half, by three with under two minutes to go, and by one with under 10 seconds left, yet a Paolo Banchero go-ahead putback and a botched final possession that ended on a contested LeBron James heave ultimately spelled their doom.

A quick glance at the box score shows that Luka Doncic put up good counting stats. He ended with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 15 assists, but he shot only 8-24 from the field, 2-10 from 3-point range, and most egregiously, 4-9 from the free throw line. His indecision in the final seconds resulted in the Lakers not getting a good look to win it.

Other members of JJ Redick’s team fared better. LeBron was efficient from the field, though he did mitigate that with five turnovers. Deandre Ayton, however, had one of his best games in a while. He scored 21 points on only 11 shots, and he also grabbed 13 rebounds. It’s the first time he’s put up numbers like that since a blowout win over the lowly Wizards nearly a month ago.

As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported, Ayton told reporters one thing after the game, “The ball finds energy. They believe in me when I’m down there and sealing and they see me running hard to the rim and crashing, they reward me.” But he made his true feelings known as he made his way to the showers with his teammates.

“They’re trying to make me Clint Capela,” Ayton said. “I’m not no Clint Capela!” As McMenamin aptly put it, Capela is “the Houston Rockets’ now backup center, who a decade ago made his impact as a lob-catching, rim-running big on a team that made it to two conference finals.”

As a former No. 1 overall pick, Ayton clearly sees himself as more than just a complementary piece. But as someone who signed a one year deal with a player option late in free agency to play for a team with Luka, LeBron and Austin Reaves, there’s just no way he could be more than a fourth option at best when the team is at full strength.

McMenamin praised the little things Ayton has done, such as setting screens and finishing a high percentage of his shots around the rim, but he also mentioned issues that have weighed on Ayton’s reputation since he’s been in the league, namely his on-again, off-again effort levels.

The piece itself is titled ‘Why the Lakers’ success depends on Deandre Ayton and vice versa’ and it hammers home the point that the Lakers more or less know what they’re getting from their “Big 3.”

Ayton is the X-factor that could make the difference between another early playoff exit and a deeper run, especially after last year’s Lakers went out so meekly in the first round with Jaxson Hayes as the best center on the roster.

Ayton had an excellent game against the Magic, but it’s troubling that this late in the season, he doesn’t seem to be accepting his role. The last thing an NBA team needs with the playoffs in sight is drama, and the Lakers are rarely short on that.

If Ayton can channel this energy in a positive way, then great. But if his discontent manifests itself into forcing plays or not sprinting back on defense, it’s going to be a major problem.