Declaring Stephen Curry To Be His Favorite Player, Shaquille O’Neal Seems To Believe Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Are Less Influential Than The Warriors Star

Shaquille O’Neal has embraced a new persona as a social media influencer. With Instagram being his choice of platform, Big Diesel has been posting a lot of content related to the current state of the NBA. Recently, he shared a post on his story, talking about the most influential players in NBA history. It was an interesting list, one that saw Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry take the second spot, right behind Michael Jordan. He even beat out two of Shaq’s former teammates Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Advertisement

Over the last few years, Shaq has claimed that Steph is his favorite player in the NBA. He is a fan of the Baby-Faced Assassin’s game and appreciates how he revolutionized the way basketball was played. Some may even say it’s Steph who influenced O’Neal to work on his own shooting despite already being retired. And, for the most part, it’s worked. The Hall of Famer has put out multiple videos showcasing his improved shooting, and even refers to himself now as the “Black Stephen Curry”.

Shaquille O’Neal suggests that Stephen Curry is more influential than Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared a post on his IG story, talking about the most influential players in NBA history. Featured on the list himself, the likes of Allen Iverson, Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, and Julius Erving were also included. However, it is the top half of the list that was most interesting.

Advertisement

Finishing in second place is Shaq’s favorite player, Stephen Curry. The Warriors star finished ahead of the likes of both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, a result that many might find shocking. However, when taking into consideration how he changed the game of basketball, it makes sense. After all, he pioneered the three-point shooting game.

The only player Steph fell behind was none other than Michael Jordan, admittedly, as expected. His Airness revolutionized not just the game of basketball, but sports as a whole. He became a world-renowned figure, and to this day, remains one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1700347257734963344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It seems as though Shaq agrees with the list, especially considering Steph finished ahead of two of his former teammates in the Black Mamba and The King. Nevertheless, everyone is entitled to their own opinion at the end of the day. And, with his, ‘the Big Aristotle’ decided to show his support for his favorite player.

Shaq agrees with MJ’s status as the most influential just weeks after sharing multiple reasons why he is the GOAT

Michael Jordan’s position as the most influential player of all time is undeniable. His performances on the court aside, he completely changed the game off it as well. The world of sports wouldn’t be where it is today if it weren’t for him. So, it isn’t too surprising to see Shaquille O’Neal share a list agreeing with the same.

Advertisement

In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that Shaq once again reaffirmed that Jordan is the greatest player of all time. He even shared 21 reasons as to why the six-time NBA Champion deserves the title.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1685328537429884929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jordan truly is a legend of the game and will go down in history as the GOAT, regardless of who presents themselves as an heir to the throne. Shaq knows it, the NBA knows it, and so does the entire world.