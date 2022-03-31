“Put LeBron James and the Lakers out of their misery already!”: Richard Jefferson is done with the Lakers as they get back on the 10th seed, after Spurs fall short against the Grizzlies

ESPN broadcaster Richard Jefferson wants the Lakers’ season over already, cannot see his former teammate LeBron James in misery anymore

The San Antonio Spurs fell short 111-112 against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. With this loss, they fall back to the 11th seed in the West. This means the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the 10th spot in the West.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis back in their lineups before the regular season ends. However, there have been so many mixed reactions about the same. While people like Kendrick Perkins think that AD should not return this season, there are others who want him back ASAP.

Also Read: “LeBron James’ career operates in 4-year increments”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst accuses the Lakers superstar of causing organizational fatigue

While broadcasting the Warriors-Suns game on ESPN, Richard Jefferson found out that the Spurs lost tonight. This meant that the Lakers are back on the 10th seed and Spurs are on 11. Jefferson couldn’t contain himself from giving his thoughts about the same.

“Put the Lakers out of their misery!”: Richard Jefferson doesn’t want LeBron James to suffer anymore

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a horrible season this year, and have a 31-44 record to show for the same. The players haven’t been able to understand their respective roles on the team, and haven’t played like a team all season long.

On the other hand, LeBron James is having a career year. In his 19th season in the NBA, LBJ is leading the league in scoring, averaging 30.1 points per contest. Apart from him, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have had decent seasons, but that’s it. Russell Westbrook has been a letdown, and Anthony Davis has been injured for more than half the season.

When Richard Jefferson heard that the Lakers are back in the final play-in game spot, he felt like the Lakers have been through enough. He went on air and said, “Put the Lakers out of their misery.”

Richard Jefferson just said put the Lakers out of their misery already😭😭 — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) March 31, 2022

Also Read: “The 2016 Cavaliers Championship wouldn’t have happened if Draymond Green wasn’t suspended!”: Richard Jefferson says LeBron James wouldn’t have his 3rd ring if DG wasn’t ruled out for Game 5 of the 2016 Finals

I believe the same as well. It’s too late for the Lakers, and maybe they should start focusing on the offseason.