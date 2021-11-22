“It is impossible for Stephen Curry to have a bad game, and he proved it again tonight!”: MVP frontrunner generates offense for others as Warriors cruise past the Raptors 119-104

Warriors’ Stephen Curry proves he cannot have bad days, despite lack of scoring, helps the team by generating offense all around

The Golden State Warriors won their first game of the three-game homestand. They hosted the Toronto Raptors and took them down 119-104. Nick Nurse and co. had one plan in mind tonight, and that became clear from the first few minutes itself. The entire Raptors’ defense came with one mission, and that was to stop the phenom named Stephen Curry.

To be fair, they did a pretty decent job at that, but they forgot that they were facing an entire team, and not just one man. The Raptors restricted Curry to just 12 points, on 2/10 shooting, and 1/6 from the deep. However, the rest of the Warriors had a brilliant time to shine, and shine they did. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole became the first pair of Warriors’ teammates to record 30+ in the same game.

Jordan – 33 PTS. 10-13 FG, 8-11 3FG

Andrew – 32 PTS, 12-20 FG, 6-8 3FG First pair of Dubs teammates since 2019 to each drop 30+ points in the same game. ROLL THE TAPE 📽️ pic.twitter.com/5K7QbNSjjQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 22, 2021

Also Read: “We could’ve easily let the game slip away”: Carmelo Anthony explains how the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart brawl was needed for the Lakers to “spark their fire”

Stephen Curry doesn’t need to score to win games for the Warriors

On a night where Stephen Curry was hounded by the pesky Raptors’ defense, the rest of the team took the opportunity and rose up to the occasion. Steph and his gravity always have been known to create plays for the rest of the team, and the best example of the same was the entire game tonight. Every time Steph had the ball in his hands, the entire defense would collapse on him, giving the others easy, open looks.

Despite Curry not scoring much tonight, he had 8 assists and ended the game with a +19.

It is impossible for Steph Curry to have a bad game and this game showed exactly why. — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 22, 2021

Also Read: “Guess who has more 30-point games than Damian Lillard, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker this season? Jordan Poole!”: Warriors’ fans rejoice as the third-year guard is showing tremendous performance this season

This game is a little similar to the game the Warriors played against the Lakers on the opening night. There, Curry showed a little rust in his shots and called it a bad night, where he had a 21-point triple-double. We saw it there as well, how his gravity helped the rest of the team to capitalize and get easy buckets. The same was on display last night as well.

No matter what kind of night Stephen Curry has, as long as he’s on the court, there is a very low chance that he would ever be a liability to the team.