“Deez Nuts!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Kid at Heart as he Signs Mini Basketballs During Practice 

Imagine you hand out a mini basketball for an NBA player to sign and he writes “Deez Nuts” on it. Giannis Antetokounmpo did exactly that.

A superstar not giving you their signature on memorabilia might actually be worth more than you know. If an NBA player decides that he doesn’t want to sign your memorabilia and instead puts a special inscription, it is all the more special.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is somewhat of a comedy legend these days. The man goes about cracking dad jokes whenever possible. Be it in the elevator, or in a press conference, there’s no stopping him.

The corny humor might be a great medium for fans and one guy experienced it in the best way possible. When he threw his mini basketball to Giannis for a signature, he got back something else entirely!

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a mini basketball, but it’s not his signature!

Milwaukee Bucks are practicing and have time to sign merchandise so naturally, fans throw stuff the players can sign. And one fan got the absolute shock of his life.

Instead of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature, he got back a mini basketball that was signed “Deez Nuts” clearly we can see the joke and although he might not have expected Giannis to sign it this way, he got a good surprise.

Chances are if he can verify the authenticity of this action, he will have a piece of signed merchandise that might be far more valuable and kind of funny than anything else.

The season might be starting in a few days but for Giannis, the fun never stops.

The Bucks kick off their season in 4 days!

Expectations are sky-high this season. The Milwaukee team has added the right pieces and almost all their players are back in full strength. Barring the exception of Khris Middleton, the Bucks will look to win their opening game against the 76ers.

Will Giannis be gunning for a 3rd MVP? As per the Greek Freak himself, he doesn’t care about that. In his mind, there is only one goal, to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Last season, he did everything but ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

Perhaps he isn’t as transcendent as LeBron James when it comes to carrying teams and it might be something he would have worked on for this year. It is all to play for as the season kicks off in just a few days.

Will the Bucks fare better this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

