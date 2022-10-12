Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name is actually Giannis Adetokunbo!

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one to pay homage to his roots regularly. He recently revealed his last name is actually Adetokunbo!

Cultural differences can often burn a bridge without intending to. When immigrants move from one place to another they face several challenges. Among them is the nomenclature.

Your name might sound and might be spelled one way in your country but elsewhere it can take a different shape. Just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo. He might hold Greek citizenship but Giannis is originally from Nigeria.

In an interview with Esquire, he touched on the subject and revealed that his actual last name is slightly different from the one we are used to.

The interviewer asks Giannis a question, “Your Nigerian name is actually Adetokunbo, and Post Imperial and WhatsApp made a special hoodie for you with this spelling for All-Star (weekend). Why was that version of your last name important to you?”

Giannis’ response is heartfelt and warm. And despite all that we know about the Greek superstar, he still manages to peel another layer of himself that shows us his good side.

Giannis Adetokunbo is the name, winning the NBA is the game

Giannis says, “That’s my real last name. That’s how my last name is spelled, but with the Greek alphabet it had to be spelled differently. It’s like getting a Chinese passport.”

He continues, “You had to show them the first document that you had. If it’s your birth certificate in Greece, that’s how they take your name and that’s how they’ll write the name on your jersey.”

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar continues, “At the end of the day, I know how my name is actually spelled: A-D-E-T-O-K-U-N-B-O. That’s the name that my dad gave me. It was important for me to have it on my back.”

The love Giannis has for his family is admirable. He continued,”I don’t have a lot of opportunity(s) to wear my last name in that way, so it was a cool experience to have it on a hoodie. My mom loved it.”

What a charmer.

What can we expect from Giannis Antetokounmpo this season?

Choose whatever name you want, he is indifferent to it. To the “Greek Freak” only one thing matters, playing basketball and winning the Larry O’Brien trophy.

We are less than 10 days away from the Milwaukee Bucks season opener and the expectations are already sky-high. The team has added the right pieces and we will hope that Giannis has improved his game even more.

The Adetokunbo name will definitely be mentioned a few times this season. But will it be the last one standing? It’s all to play for.

