“Defense is kind of like your mom whereas offense is like your girlfriend”: Patrick Beverley dishes out an analogy for the ages amidst a rocky Timberwolves season

Patrick Beverley claims that playing defense is like kind of like your mom but being on offense is kind of like your girlfriend.

Patrick Beverley is known to have said wild things when given the opportunity to. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has spoken his mind on numerous occasions with no remorse, both on and off the court.

Perhaps his most infamous quote would have to be, “Weak a** motherf***er, bring him out on the court with me and I’ll tear his a** up,” when talking about facing off against a rookie Lonzo Ball during the latter’s Lakers days. Safe to say that Pat Bev won’t be looking to mince his words, ever.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook is better than Steph Curry because he has a higher field goal percentage”: Shaquille O’Neal hints at agreeing with the Lakers star being superior than Warriors MVP

Aside from being one of the best trash-talkers in the league at one points, he’s also quite the pest on the defensive end of the floor. So, it’s only natural that he would dish out a quote about that end of the floor when asked about it.

Patrick Beverley on the differences between being on offense and being on defense.

Patrick Beverley implies that there’s quite a huge difference between being on offense and being on defense. “Defense is kind of like your mom. Offense is like your girlfriend. One day she’s there, one day she’s not. Offense is going to be hit or miss. But defense is something you can control. It’s all heart and mind.”

Also read: “Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith are the 3 bald head stooges”: LeBron James defends his receding hairline by roasting the NBAonTNT analysts

An underrated aspect of the defensive end of the floor is the attitude with which players approach it with. You can be as skilled as you want on that end but without the right amount of effort, it all goes to waste.

Guys like Patrick Beverley clearly take great pride in getting stops on the defensive end of the floor, with him even claiming that being a player like him, of his size, is what’s helped him reach such a stage in his extensive NBA career.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 108.7 defensive rating this season, which is a massive uptick from last year’s horrendous 115 DRTG.