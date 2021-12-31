Basketball

“Russell Westbrook is better than Steph Curry because he has a higher field goal percentage”: Shaquille O’Neal hints at agreeing with the Lakers star being superior than Warriors MVP

“Russell Westbrook is better than Steph Curry because he has a higher field goal percentage”: Shaquille O’Neal hints at agreeing with the Lakers star being superior than Warriors MVP
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"I felt pain, incredible pain"– Nico Rosberg felt incredible heartbreak when Lewis Hamilton lost dramatically in Abu Dhabi
Next Article
"I called up Virat in the afternoon": Chetan Sharma shares his version of Virat Kohli captaincy controversy
NBA Latest Post
“Russell Westbrook is better than Steph Curry because he has a higher field goal percentage”: Shaquille O’Neal hints at agreeing with the Lakers star being superior than Warriors MVP
“Russell Westbrook is better than Steph Curry because he has a higher field goal percentage”: Shaquille O’Neal hints at agreeing with the Lakers star being superior than Warriors MVP

Shaquille O’Neal shares a stat that shows Russell Westbrook boasting a higher field goal percentage…