“Defensive Backboard of the Year! no doubt”: NBA Twitter react to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s hilarious slip-up while trying to throw down the jam

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a hilarious faux pas during the game against the Utah Jazz that may earn him a top nominee in Inside the NBA’s popular segment Shaqtin’ a Fool.

It couldn’t have been a worse night for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had 0-points in the loss against the Utah Jazz. However, it was his missed dunk that one couldn’t ignore. The Wizards guard had a clear path from the sideline to throw down the jam but would hilariously mess it up.

The Washington Wizards have surprised everyone with their performances this year. Currently, the fifth seed in the eastern conference, the team acquired the likes of KCP, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harell, and Spencer Dinwiddie this off-season.

Though they have had a few stops in on their way, the Wizards should make it to the postseason in all probability. They recently won an OT thriller against the Detroit Pistons, with Kuzma sinking a game-clinching 3-pointer.

KCP’s recent slip-up during the game against the Jazz should see him in the upcoming week’s edition of popular segment Shaqtin’ a Fool.

NBA Twitter trolls Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for his recent missed dunk.

KCP couldn’t have had a worse night, a 0-point performance followed by a hilarious blooper on the court. The former NBA champion spent 25-minutes on the court only to record for 0-points, 3-rebounds, 1-assists, and 2-turnovers.

KCP wasn’t ready for the backboard to block his shot 😅 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/O8CLEch90L — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) December 12, 2021

TFW you order from the 99 cent menu, but don’t have enough money to pay for the sales tax. pic.twitter.com/37S8vYyTjd — Hideki Kinoshita (SP🅰️CsRunner🔺) (@kinosfault) December 12, 2021

And that’s why Dr. J would always reverse dunk when the rim was at his right side. — Chai The Pitt Collie (@macrobov) December 12, 2021

Well first of all, that travel. — The Ovaltine King, Pleighboi (@BlaktimusPrime) December 12, 2021

Defensive Backboard of the Year! no doubt — Alfie Canaria (@CanariaAlfie) December 12, 2021

Easily Block of the Year!! — Mer Mer Mer (@elmersbluee) December 12, 2021

However, KCP has been having an impactful season so far, shooting almost 40% from the 3-point line.