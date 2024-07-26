Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Names Biggest Similarity Between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the most vital two-way role players in the NBA in recent times. KCP has also had the privilege of helping out two all-time greats to win a Championship in the last five years. In 2020, he helped LeBron James to win his first championship with the LA Lakers. Meanwhile, he was also a key component on the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets team, who lifted their maiden NBA title in 2023. Therefore, KCP knows both LBJ and the Joker better than most people in the NBA.

In a sit-down with Draymond Green, Caldwell-Pope pointed out the biggest resemblance between the two players.

The 31-year-old highlighted that the moment Bron and Jokic touch the ball, they command all the attention from the defense. He added that they have the ability to bring the ball up the floor while posing an offensive threat from multiple areas on the floor.

Their versatile offensive game invites a ton of double-teams, which leaves a lot of spots open for other players to capitalize on. Their court vision and IQ make them elite players and a blessing for long-range shooters.

For Caldwell-Pope, their biggest similarity lies in the willingness to find their wide-open teammates at every turn. Therefore, one has to just assume the initial shooting stance and be ready to pop a jumper when the chance arises, which makes the job easier for a catch-and-shoot player like KCP.

He also credited them for enriching the second half of his NBA career by making him a winner at the highest level. The 2x champion told Draymond Green,

“What made my career great playing with them, like they was willing to pass the ball when you open. I don’t care what type it was, if you open, they gonna try to get it to you. All I had to do was be ready to shoot, kudos to both of those guys, they made my career better like later in my years.”

KCP then acknowledged both the all-around maestros as his brothers, giving them full credit for making the game easier for him.

While he needed LBJ and Jokic to lift two NBA championships, they also needed his contributions. He was huge in curbing Jimmy Butler’s production during the title rounds on both occasions.