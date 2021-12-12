“I’m told he still likes to eat whole pizzas washed down with high-sugar soft drinks”: Skip Bayless reveals the shocking diet of Zion Williamson

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless reveals Zion Williamson’s eating habits, in light of the latter suffering a setback in his rehab from a foot injury.

Zion Williamson has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. The Pelicans forward has gained a lot of unwanted pounds lately, further delaying his recovery from injury. Zion hasn’t played a single game this season so far as his team sits at the bottom of the western conference.

The former Duke sensation reportedly weighs 330 pounds standing at 6″6′ tall. The NBA had never seen such hype around a player since LeBron James that it saw around Zion. However, unlike the Lakers superstar, Zion has been unable to keep himself in shape.

The Pelicans forward has played only 85 games since being drafted in 2019. Durability has always been an issue with Zion that seems to be getting worse as time passes. Being constantly injured at his age is robbing him of his prime.

During a recent episode of Undisputed on Fox Sports, Skip Bayless revealed the astonishing diet of the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Skip Bayless describes Zion Williamson’s alleged eating habits.

Zion’s weight has been under constant media scrutiny recently, with rumors even stating that it is his way of wanting out of the Pelicans organization. Social media has been trolling the All-Star forward for his weight gain.

Recently, Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley mocked Zion for his body shape that trended heavily on all media platforms. With reports of the former Duke player suffering a relapse, things are only getting worse for Zion.

During a recent episode of Undisputed, Bayless described the eating habits of Zion that may come across as a shock for an individual who plays in the top basketball league of the world.

“I’m told his weight isn’t quite 330 (lbs). But it’s more 310-ish, which is still a huge, huge problem,” Bayless said. “And yet the good news is that he just hired a trainer from LSU, (who) I’m told is very good. The bad news is he still likes to eat whole pizzas washed down with high-sugar soft drinks.”

Entering the league, Zion was considered a freak of nature who could dominate the paint. Many believed, he was the next big thing after King James. However, his inability to keep him in shape might cost him the opportunity of being an all-time great.

Thus one hopes Zion recovers quickly as it would be disappointing to see such a bright talent not achieve its full potential.